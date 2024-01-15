Critics Choice Awards 2024: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici
Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione:
La Critics Choice Association (CCA) ha annunciato le serie TV vincitrici ai Critics Choice Awards 2024.
Di seguito l'elenco delle nomination e, per ogni categoria, il suo vincitore.
Miglior serie TV drammatica
- The Crown;
- The Diplomat;
- The Last of Us;
- Loki;
- The Morning Show;
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds;
- Succession - VINCITORE
- Winning Time: l'Ascesa della Dinastia dei Lakers.
Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica
- Kieran Culkin – Succession - VINCITORE
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki;
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval;
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us;
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent;
- Jeremy Strong – Succession.
Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show;
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval;
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us;
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat;
- Sarah Snook – Succession - VINCITRICE
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show.
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown;
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show - VINCITORE
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told;
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession;
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki;
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat.
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show;
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown - VINCITRICE
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki;
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds;
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show;
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets.
Miglior serie TV comedy
- Abbott Elementary;
- Barry;
- The Bear - VINCITORE
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;
- Poker Face;
- Reservation Dogs;
- Shrinking;
- What We Do in the Shadows.
Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy
- Bill Hader – Barry;
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building;
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows;
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two;
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear - VINCITORE
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs.
Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary;
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear - VINCITRICE
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere;
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs;
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face.
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso;
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking;
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows;
- James Marsden – Il Giurato;
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear - VINCITORE
- Henry Winkler – Barry.
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs;
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary;
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary;
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building - VINCITRICE
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking.
Miglior serie limitata
- Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITORE
- Daisy Jones & the Six;
- Fargo;
- Fellow Travelers;
- Lezioni di Chimica;
- Love & Death;
- A Murder at the End of the World;
- A Small Light.
Miglior attore in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers;
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room;
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves;
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie;
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial;
- Steven Yeun – Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITORE
Miglior attrice in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Carla Gugino – La Caduta della Casa degli Usher;
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You;
- Brie Larson – Lezioni di Chimica;
- Bel Powley – A Small Light;
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality;
- Juno Temple – Fargo;
- Ali Wong – Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITRICE
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers - VINCITORE
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller;
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death;
- Lewis Pullman – Lezioni di Chimica;
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light;
- Justin Theroux – Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca.
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Maria Bello – Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITRICE
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light;
- Willa Fitzgerald – La Caduta della Casa degli Usher;
- Aja Naomi King – Lezioni di Chimica;
- Mary McDonnell – La Caduta della Casa degli Usher;
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six.
Miglior serie TV in lingua straniera
- Bargain;
- The Glory;
- The Good Mothers;
- The Interpreter of Silence;
- Lupin - VINCITORE
- Mask Girl;
- Moving.
Miglior serie animata
- Bluey;
- Bob’s Burgers;
- Harley Quinn;
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - VINCITORE
- Star Trek: Lower Decks;
- Young Love.