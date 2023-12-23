Critics Choice Awards 2024: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination
Data di pubblicazione:
La Critics Choice Association (CCA) ha annunciato le serie TV in nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2024.
The Morning Show è in testa con 6 nomination, tra cui quella nelle categorie Migliore serie TV drammatica e Migliore attrice in una serie TV drammatica sia per Jennifer Aniston che per Reese Witherspoon, seguita da Succession con 5 nomination.
Max ha ottenuto 23 nomination in totale, mentre Netflix ne ha ricevute 21 e Apple TV+ e FX ne hanno ottenute 16.
I Critics Choice Awards andranno in onda su The CW il 14 gennaio 2024 e saranno condotti da Chelsea Handler.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle serie TV in nomination.
Miglior serie TV drammatica
- The Crown;
- The Diplomat;
- The Last of Us;
- Loki;
- The Morning Show;
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds;
- Succession;
- Winning Time: l'Ascesa della Dinastia dei Lakers.
Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica
- Kieran Culkin – Succession;
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki;
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval;
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us;
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent;
- Jeremy Strong – Succession.
Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show;
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval;
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us;
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat;
- Sarah Snook – Succession;
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show.
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown;
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show;
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told;
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession;
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki;
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat.
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show;
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown;
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki;
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds;
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show;
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets.
Miglior serie TV comedy
- Abbott Elementary;
- Barry;
- The Bear;
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;
- Poker Face;
- Reservation Dogs;
- Shrinking;
- What We Do in the Shadows.
Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy
- Bill Hader – Barry;
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building;
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows;
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two;
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear;
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs.
Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary;
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear;
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere;
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs;
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face.
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso;
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking;
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows;
- James Marsden – Il Giurato;
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear;
- Henry Winkler – Barry.
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs;
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary;
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary;
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building;
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking.
Miglior serie limitata
- Beef - Lo Scontro;
- Daisy Jones & the Six;
- Fargo;
- Fellow Travelers;
- Lezioni di Chimica;
- Love & Death;
- A Murder at the End of the World;
- A Small Light.
Miglior attore in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers;
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room;
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves;
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie;
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial;
- Steven Yeun – Beef - Lo Scontro.
Miglior attrice in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Carla Gugino – La Caduta della Casa degli Usher;
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You;
- Brie Larson – Lezioni di Chimica;
- Bel Powley – A Small Light;
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality;
- Juno Temple – Fargo;
- Ali Wong – Beef - Lo Scontro.
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers;
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller;
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death;
- Lewis Pullman – Lezioni di Chimica;
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light;
- Justin Theroux – Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca.
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Maria Bello – Beef - Lo Scontro;
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light;
- Willa Fitzgerald – La Caduta della Casa degli Usher;
- Aja Naomi King – Lezioni di Chimica;
- Mary McDonnell – La Caduta della Casa degli Usher;
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six.
Miglior serie TV in lingua straniera
- Bargain;
- The Glory;
- The Good Mothers;
- The Interpreter of Silence;
- Lupin;
- Mask Girl;
- Moving.
Miglior serie animata
- Bluey;
- Bob’s Burgers;
- Harley Quinn;
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off;
- Star Trek: Lower Decks;
- Young Love.