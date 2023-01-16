Link utili

Critics Choice Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici

Durante la notte si è tenuta la premiazione dei Critics Choice Awards 2023, che ha visto (finalmente) trionfare Better Call Saul, insieme a The Dropout, Abbott Elementary e Barry.

Di seguito l'elenco delle serie TV in nomination e il vincitore di ogni categoria.

Migliore serie TV drammatica

Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Migliore serie TV comedy

Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Migliore serie limitata

Miglior film per la TV

  • Fresh (Hulu)
  • Prey (Hulu)
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
  • The Survivor (HBO)
  • Three Months (Paramount+)
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - VINCITORE

Miglior attore in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attrice in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Migliore serie TV in lingua non inglese

Migliore serie animata

Miglior comedy special

  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) - VINCITORE
  • Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
