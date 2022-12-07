Critics Choice Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination
Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione:
Nelle scorse ore sono stati annunciati i candidati ai Critics Choice Awards di quest'anno: a concorrere troviamo serie TV di ogni tipo, dalle recenti House of the Dragon e Andor, alle amate This is Us, Better Call Saul, Euphoria e The Boys.
I vincitori saranno annunciati a Los Angeles nella notte tra il 15 e il 16 gennaio 2023.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo degli spettacoli in nomination.
Migliore serie TV drammatica
- Andor (Disney+)
- Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Scissione (Apple TV+)
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Adam Scott – Scissione (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
- Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova – Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere (Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
- Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Migliore serie TV comedy
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- The Bear (FX)
- Better Things (FX)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Reboot (Hulu)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
- James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Migliore serie limitata
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Gaslit (Starz)
- The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
- The Offer (Paramount+)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Station Eleven (HBO Max)
- This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
- In Nome del Cielo (FX)
Miglior film per la TV
- Fresh (Hulu)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
- The Survivor (HBO)
- Three Months (Paramount+)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Miglior attore in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield – In Nome del Cielo (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Miglior attrice in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Murray Bartlett – Ecco a Voi i Chippendales (Hulu)
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
- Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
- Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)
- Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Migliore serie TV in lingua non inglese
- 1899 (Netflix)
- Borgen (Netflix)
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
- Garcia! (HBO Max)
- The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
- Kleo (Netflix)
- L'Amica Geniale (HBO)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Tehran (Apple TV+)
Migliore serie animata
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob's Burgers (Fox)
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Undone (Prime Video)
Miglior comedy special
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
Fonte: Comic Book