Critics Choice Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination

Nelle scorse ore sono stati annunciati i candidati ai Critics Choice Awards di quest'anno: a concorrere troviamo serie TV di ogni tipo, dalle recenti House of the Dragon e Andor, alle amate This is Us, Better Call Saul, Euphoria e The Boys.

I vincitori saranno annunciati a Los Angeles nella notte tra il 15 e il 16 gennaio 2023.

Di seguito, l'elenco completo degli spettacoli in nomination.

Migliore serie TV drammatica

Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Migliore serie TV comedy

Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Migliore serie limitata

Miglior film per la TV

  • Fresh (Hulu)
  • Prey (Hulu)
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
  • The Survivor (HBO)
  • Three Months (Paramount+)
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Miglior attore in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attrice in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Migliore serie TV in lingua non inglese

Migliore serie animata

Miglior comedy special

  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
  • Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
Fonte: Comic Book

 
