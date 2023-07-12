Link utili

Emmy Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination

Mentre l'industria dell'intrattenimento è gravemente colpita dallo sciopero della Writers Guild of America, i 75esimi Primetime Emmy Awards onoreranno il meglio della televisione.

I candidati per questa edizione comprendono tutti i prodotti del piccolo schermo rilasciati dal 1° giugno 2022 al 31 maggio 2023. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 18 settembre.

Di seguito, l'elenco completo degli spettacoli in lizza.

Migliore serie TV drammatica

Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior guest actor in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior guest actress in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie TV drammatica

Miglior regia per una serie TV drammatica

Miglior serie TV comedy

Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Miglior guest actor in una serie TV comedy

Miglior guest actress in una serie TV comedy

Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie TV comedy

  • Bill Hader - Barry, Wow
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky - Only Murders in the Building, So Chi è Stato
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso, Addio, Vi Salutiamo
  • Christopher Storer - The Bear, System
  • Mekki Leeper - Jury Duty, Ineffective Assistance
  • Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider - The Other Two, Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play

Miglior regia di una serie TV comedy

Miglior serie limitata

Miglior attore in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attrice in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie limitata

  • Lee Sung Jin - Beef - Lo Scontro, Gli Uccelli non Cantano, Gridano di Dolore
  • Joel Kim Booster - Fire Island
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner - Fleishman a Pezzi, Tempo per Me
  • Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg - Prey
  • Janine Nabers e Donald Glover - Swarm, Stung
  • Eric Appel e “Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Miglior regia di una serie limitata

Miglior reality

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Miglior presentatore di un reality

  • Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
  • Amy Poehler e Maya Rudolph - Baking It
  • Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef
  • RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Miglior variety scripted series

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Talk Series
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart
