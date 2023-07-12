Emmy Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination
Mentre l'industria dell'intrattenimento è gravemente colpita dallo sciopero della Writers Guild of America, i 75esimi Primetime Emmy Awards onoreranno il meglio della televisione.
I candidati per questa edizione comprendono tutti i prodotti del piccolo schermo rilasciati dal 1° giugno 2022 al 31 maggio 2023. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 18 settembre.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo degli spettacoli in lizza.
Migliore serie TV drammatica
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica
- Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
- Theo James - The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Will Sharpe - The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Miglior guest actor in una serie TV drammatica
- Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Lamar Johnson - The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Nick Offerman - The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard - The Last of Us
Miglior guest actress in una serie TV drammatica
- Hiam Abbass - Succession
- Cherry Jones - Succession
- Melanie Lynskey - The Last of Us
- Storm Reid - The Last of Us
- Anna Torv - The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter - Succession
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie TV drammatica
- Beau Willimon - Andor, Una Via d'Uscita
- Jesse Armstrong - Succession, Le Nozze di Connor
- Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul, Punta e Spara
- Peter Gould - Better Call Saul, Conviene Salutare Saul
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer - Bad Sisters, La Puntura
- Craig Mazin - The Last of Us, Molto, Molto Tempo
- Mike White - The White Lotus, Arrivederci
Miglior regia per una serie TV drammatica
- Benjamin Caron - Andor, Lampi di Ribellione
- Peter Hoar - The Last of Us, Molto, Molto Tempo
- Mark Mylod - Succession, Le Nozze di Connor
- Andrij Parekh - Succession, L'America Decide
- Lorene Scafaria - Succession, Living+
- Dearbhla Walsh - Bad Sisters, La Puntura
- Mike White - The White Lotus, Arrivederci
Miglior serie TV comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Mercoledì
Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy
- Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan - La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Alex Borstein - La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Miglior guest actor in una serie TV comedy
- Jon Bernthal - The Bear
- Luke Kirby - La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal - Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt - The Bear
- Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso
Miglior guest actress in una serie TV comedy
- Becky Ann Baker - Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson - Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson - Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light - Poker Face
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso
Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie TV comedy
- Bill Hader - Barry, Wow
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky - Only Murders in the Building, So Chi è Stato
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso, Addio, Vi Salutiamo
- Christopher Storer - The Bear, System
- Mekki Leeper - Jury Duty, Ineffective Assistance
- Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider - The Other Two, Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play
Miglior regia di una serie TV comedy
- Tim Burton - Mercoledì, Mercoledì è un Giorno Triste
- Bill Hader - Barry, Wow
- Declan Lowney - Ted Lasso, Addio, Vi Salutiamo
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, La Fantastica Signora Maisel, Quattro Minuti
- Christopher Storer - The Bear, La Recensione
- Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show, Don’t Touch My Hair
Miglior serie limitata
- Beef - Lo Scontro
- Dahmer - Mostro: La Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fleishman a Pezzi
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Miglior attore in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome the Chippendales
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Mostro: La Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun - Beef - Lo Scontro
Miglior attrice in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman a Pezzi
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback - Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones and the Six
- Ali Wong - Beef - Lo Scontro
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Mostro: La Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Joseph Lee - Beef - Lo Scontro
- Ray Liotta - Black Bird
- Young Mazino - Beef - Lo Scontro
- Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello - Beef - Lo Scontro
- Claire Danes - Fleishman a Pezzi
- Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six
- Nicey Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Mostro: La Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things
Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie limitata
- Lee Sung Jin - Beef - Lo Scontro, Gli Uccelli non Cantano, Gridano di Dolore
- Joel Kim Booster - Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner - Fleishman a Pezzi, Tempo per Me
- Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg - Prey
- Janine Nabers e Donald Glover - Swarm, Stung
- Eric Appel e “Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Miglior regia di una serie limitata
- Paris Barclay - Dahmer - Mostro: La Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer, Ridotto al Silenzio
- Carl Franklin - Dahmer - Mostro: La Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer, Episodio Uno
- Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
- Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman a Pezzi, Tempo per Me
- Jake Schreier - Beef - Lo Scontro, La Grande Fabbrica
- Lee Sung Jin - Beef - Lo Scontro, Figure di Luce
Miglior reality
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Miglior presentatore di un reality
- Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
- Amy Poehler e Maya Rudolph - Baking It
- Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Miglior variety scripted series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
- Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart