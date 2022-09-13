Link utili

Emmy Awards 2022: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici

Durante la notte appena trascorsa sono stati annunciati i vincitori della 74° edizione degli Emmy Awards, sorprendendo sia gli attori in nomination che gli spettatori (molti dei quali sono rimasti delusi di non aver visto i loro attori preferiti ricevere la statuetta).

Di seguito, la lista delle serie TV e del cast in nomination e, evidenziato in grassetto, il vincitore.

Migliore Attrice Protagonista in una serie TV Comedy

Migliore Attore Protagonista in una serie TV Comedy

Migliore Serie TV Comedy

Attore Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film

Migliore Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film

Migliore Serie Limitata o Antologica

Migliore Attrice Protagonista in una Serie TV Drammatica

Migliore Attore Protagonista in una Serie TV Drammatica

Migliore Serie TV Drammatica

Migliore Attrice non Protagonista in una Serie TV Drammatica

Migliore Attore non Protagonista in una Serie TV Drammatica

Migliore Attrice non Protagonista in una Serie TV Comedy

Migliore Attore non Protagonista in una Serie TV Comedy

Migliore Attrice non Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film

Migliore Attore non Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film

Migliore Guest Actress in una Serie TV Comedy

Migliore Guest Actor in una Serie TV Comedy

Migliore Guest Actor in una Serie TV Drammatica

Migliore Guest Actress in una Serie TV Drammatica

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (episodi da un'ora o più)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (episodi da un'ora o più)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (episodi da mezz'ora)

Miglior Cast per una Serie TV Drammatica

Miglior Cast per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film 

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (episodi da mezz'ora)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (episodi da un'ora)

Outstanding Cinematography per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film

Migliori Costumi d'Epoca

Migliori Costumi Fantasy/Sci-Fi 

Migliori Costumi Contemporanei

Miglior Regia di una Serie TV Comedy

Miglior Regia di una Serie TV Drammatica

Miglior Regia per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing per una Serie TV Drammatica

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing per una Serie TV Comedy

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing per una Serie TV Comedy

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film

Miglior Acconciatura Contemporanea

Miglior Acconciatura d'Epoca

Outstanding Main Title Design

Miglior Makeup Contemporaneo (Non Protesico)

Miglior Makeup d'Epoca (Non Protesico)

Miglior Makeup Protesico

Miglior Composizione Musicale per una Serie TV

Miglior Composizione Musicale per una Serie Limitata, Antologica, Film o Speciale

Miglior Composizione Musicale per una Docuserie o Speciale

  • 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible 
  • Lucy and Desi 
  • Return To Space 
  • They Call Me Magic 
  • The Tinder Swindler

Miglior Musica e Testo Originale 

Miglior Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Music Supervision

Miglior Performance di un Personaggio Doppiato

Miglior Sound Editing per una Serie TV Comedy o Drammatica (episodi da un'ora)

Miglior Sound Editing per una Serie TV Comedy o Drammatica o Animata (episodi da mezz'ora)

Miglior Sound Editing per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film o Speciale

Miglior Sound Mixing per una Serie TV Comedy o Drammatica (episodi da un'ora)

Miglior Sound Mixing per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film

Miglior Sound Mixing per una Serie TV Comedy o Drammatica o Animata (episodi da mezz'ora)

Migliori Effetti Visivi in una Stagione o Film

Migliori Effetti Visivi in un Episodio

Migliori Stunt per una Serie TV

Migliori Stunt per una Serie TV Drammatica, Limitata, Antologica o Film

Miglior Performance Stunt

Miglior Scrittura per una Serie TV Comedy

Miglior Scrittura per una Serie TV Drammatica

Miglior Scrittura per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film

