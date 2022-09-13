Emmy Awards 2022: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici
Data di pubblicazione:
Durante la notte appena trascorsa sono stati annunciati i vincitori della 74° edizione degli Emmy Awards, sorprendendo sia gli attori in nomination che gli spettatori (molti dei quali sono rimasti delusi di non aver visto i loro attori preferiti ricevere la statuetta).
Di seguito, la lista delle serie TV e del cast in nomination e, evidenziato in grassetto, il vincitore.
Migliore Attrice Protagonista in una serie TV Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan - La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - L'Assistente di Volo
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Migliore Attore Protagonista in una serie TV Comedy
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Migliore Serie TV Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Attore Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - In Nome del Cielo
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
- Oscar Isaac - Scene da un Matrimonio (Film)
Migliore Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film
- Toni Collette - The Staircase
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Margaret Qualley - MAID
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Migliore Serie Limitata o Antologica
Migliore Attrice Protagonista in una Serie TV Drammatica
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Migliore Attore Protagonista in una Serie TV Drammatica
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Scissione
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Migliore Serie TV Drammatica
Migliore Attrice non Protagonista in una Serie TV Drammatica
- Patricia Arquette - Scissione
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
Migliore Attore non Protagonista in una Serie TV Drammatica
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Christopher Walken - Scissione
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
- John Turturro - Scissione
- Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
Migliore Attrice non Protagonista in una Serie TV Comedy
- Alex Borstein - La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Migliore Attore non Protagonista in una Serie TV Comedy
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub - La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Migliore Attrice non Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film
- Connie Britton - The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham - Dopesick
Migliore Attore non Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film
- Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
- Will Poulter - Dopesick
- Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
- Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
Migliore Guest Actress in una Serie TV Comedy
- Jane Adams - Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks
- Jane Lynch - Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
- Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso
Migliore Guest Actor in una Serie TV Comedy
- Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance - Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building
- Christophen McDonald - Hacks
- Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso
Migliore Guest Actor in una Serie TV Drammatica
- Adrien Brody - Succession
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Colman Domingo - Euphoria
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgard - Succession
Migliore Guest Actress in una Serie TV Drammatica
- Hope Davis - Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly - Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan - Succession
- Harriet Walter - Succession
- Lee You-mi - Squid Game
Outstanding Animated Program
- Arcane - Quando i Muri Crollano
- Bob's Burgers - Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner
- Rick and Morty - La Morty-cena con Andrè
- I Simpson - Pixelated and Afraid
- What If...? - E se...Doctor Strange avesse Perso il Cuore invece delle Mani?
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
- The Boys Presenta: Diabolico! - John e Sun-Hee
- Love, Death + Robots - Jibaro
- Robot Chicken - Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U
- Star Wars: Visions - Il Duello
- When Billie met Lisa
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (episodi da un'ora o più)
- L'Assistente di volo - Seeing Double
- Ozark - L'inizio della Fine; Il Mondo Continua a Girare; Sanctified
- Squid Game - Gganbu
- Succession - Un Compleanno Intenso
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (episodi da un'ora o più)
- The Gilded Age - Il Nuovo, Mai
- The Great - Matrimonio
- Loki - Gloriosi Propositi
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel - Maisel vs. Lennon: Sfida all'Ultima Risata; Come ci Arrivi alla Carnegie Hall?
- Stranger Things - Capitolo Sette: Il Massacro al Laboratorio di Hawkins
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (episodi da mezz'ora)
- Bob Hearts Abishola - Bowango
- Hacks - Trust the Process
- Only Murders in the Building - True Crime
- Schmigadoon! - Schmigadoon!
- Ted Lasso - L'after hours di Beard
- United States Of Al - Kiss/Maach; Divorce/Talaq; Sock/Jeraab
Miglior Cast per una Serie TV Drammatica
Miglior Cast per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
- B Positive - Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep
- The Conners - The Wedding Of Dan And Louise
- How I Met Your Father - Pilot
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (episodi da mezz'ora)
- Atlanta - Three Slaps
- Barry - Starting Now
- Grown-ish - Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See
- Hacks - The Click
- Insecure - Reunited, Okay?!
- Russian Doll - Nowhen
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (episodi da un'ora)
- Euphoria - The Theater And Its Double
- Loki - Lamentis
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel - How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?
- Ozark - A Hard Way To Go
- Squid Game - Stick To The Team
- Winning Time: L'Ascesa della Dinastia dei Lakers - Pieces Of A Man
Outstanding Cinematography per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film
- Dopesick - Breakthrough Pain
- 1883 - 1883
- 1883 - Lightning Yellow Hair
- Gaslit - Will
- Moon Knight - Asylum
- Station Eleven - Wheel Of Fire
Migliori Costumi d'Epoca
Migliori Costumi Fantasy/Sci-Fi
Migliori Costumi Contemporanei
Miglior Regia di una Serie TV Comedy
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Hacks
- The Ms. Pat Show
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
Miglior Regia di una Serie TV Drammatica
Miglior Regia per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing per una Serie TV Drammatica
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing per una Serie TV Comedy
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing per una Serie TV Comedy
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film
Miglior Acconciatura Contemporanea
Miglior Acconciatura d'Epoca
Outstanding Main Title Design
Miglior Makeup Contemporaneo (Non Protesico)
Miglior Makeup d'Epoca (Non Protesico)
Miglior Makeup Protesico
Miglior Composizione Musicale per una Serie TV
Miglior Composizione Musicale per una Serie Limitata, Antologica, Film o Speciale
Miglior Composizione Musicale per una Docuserie o Speciale
- 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
- Lucy and Desi
- Return To Space
- They Call Me Magic
- The Tinder Swindler
Miglior Musica e Testo Originale
Miglior Main Title Theme Music
Outstanding Music Supervision
Miglior Performance di un Personaggio Doppiato
- Moon Knight - F. Murray Abraham come Khonshu
- Bridgerton - Julie Andrews come Lady Whistledown
- What If...? - Chadwick Boseman come Star Lord T'Challa
- Big Mouth - Maya Rudolph come Connie, il Mostro degli Ormoni
- Central Park - Stanley Tucci come Bitsy
- Archer - Jessica Walter come Malory Archer
- What If...? - Jeffrey Wright come L'Osservatore
Miglior Sound Editing per una Serie TV Comedy o Drammatica (episodi da un'ora)
- Better Call Saul
- The Book Of Boba Fett
- Loki
- Star Trek: Picard
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Stranger Things
Miglior Sound Editing per una Serie TV Comedy o Drammatica o Animata (episodi da mezz'ora)
Miglior Sound Editing per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film o Speciale
Miglior Sound Mixing per una Serie TV Comedy o Drammatica (episodi da un'ora)
Miglior Sound Mixing per una Serie Limitata, Antologica o Film
Miglior Sound Mixing per una Serie TV Comedy o Drammatica o Animata (episodi da mezz'ora)
Migliori Effetti Visivi in una Stagione o Film
Migliori Effetti Visivi in un Episodio
- The Man Who Fell To Earth - Hallo, Spaceboy
- SEE - Rock-a-Bye
- Snowpiercer - A Beacon For Us All
- Squid Game - VIPS
- Vikings: Valhalla - The Bridge