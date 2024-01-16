Emmy Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici
Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione:
Durante la notte appena trascorsa sono stati annunciati i vincitori della 75ª edizione degli Emmy Awards, sorprendendo sia gli attori in nomination che gli spettatori (molti dei quali sono rimasti delusi di non aver visto i loro attori preferiti ricevere la statuetta - ancora una volta, Better Call Saul torna inspiegabilmente a casa a mani vuote).
Di seguito, la lista delle serie TV e del cast in nomination e, per ogni categoria, il suo vincitore.
Migliore serie TV drammatica
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession - VINCITORE
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession - VINCITORE
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession - VINCITRICE
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
- Theo James - The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession - VINCITORE
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Will Sharpe - The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus - VINCITRICE
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Miglior guest actor in una serie TV drammatica
- Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Lamar Johnson - The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Nick Offerman - The Last of Us - VINCITORE
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard - The Last of Us
Miglior guest actress in una serie TV drammatica
- Hiam Abbass - Succession
- Cherry Jones - Succession
- Melanie Lynskey - The Last of Us
- Storm Reid - The Last of Us - VINCITRICE
- Anna Torv - The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter - Succession
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie TV drammatica
- Beau Willimon - Andor, Una Via d'Uscita
- Jesse Armstrong - Succession, Le Nozze di Connor - VINCITORE
- Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul, Punta e Spara
- Peter Gould - Better Call Saul, Conviene Salutare Saul
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer - Bad Sisters, La Puntura
- Craig Mazin - The Last of Us, Molto, Molto Tempo
- Mike White - The White Lotus, Arrivederci
Miglior regia di una serie TV drammatica
- Benjamin Caron - Andor, Lampi di Ribellione
- Peter Hoar - The Last of Us, Molto, Molto Tempo
- Mark Mylod - Succession, Le Nozze di Connor - VINCITORE
- Andrij Parekh - Succession, L'America Decide
- Lorene Scafaria - Succession, Living+
- Dearbhla Walsh - Bad Sisters, La Puntura
- Mike White - The White Lotus, Arrivederci
Miglior serie TV comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear - VINCITORE
- Jury Duty
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Mercoledì
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - VINCITORE
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan - La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary - VINCITRICE
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear - VINCITORE
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV comedy
- Alex Borstein - La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear - VINCITRICE
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Miglior guest actor in una serie TV comedy
- Jon Bernthal - The Bear
- Luke Kirby - La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal - Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt - The Bear
- Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso - VINCITORE
Miglior guest actress in una serie TV comedy
- Becky Ann Baker - Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson - Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson - Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light - Poker Face - VINCITRICE
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso
Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie TV comedy
- Bill Hader - Barry, Wow
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky - Only Murders in the Building, So Chi è Stato
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso, Addio, Vi Salutiamo
- Christopher Storer - The Bear, System - VINCITORE
- Mekki Leeper - Jury Duty, Ineffective Assistance
- Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider - The Other Two, Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play
Miglior regia di una serie TV comedy
- Tim Burton - Mercoledì, Mercoledì è un Giorno Triste
- Bill Hader - Barry, Wow
- Declan Lowney - Ted Lasso, Addio, Vi Salutiamo
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, La Fantastica Signora Maisel, Quattro Minuti
- Christopher Storer - The Bear, La Recensione - VINCITORE
- Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show, Don’t Touch My Hair
Miglior serie limitata
- Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITORE
- Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fleishman a Pezzi
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome the Chippendales
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun - Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITORE
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman a Pezzi
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback - Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones and the Six
- Ali Wong - Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITRICE
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird - VINCITORE
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Joseph Lee - Beef - Lo Scontro
- Ray Liotta - Black Bird
- Young Mazino - Beef - Lo Scontro
- Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV
- Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello - Beef - Lo Scontro
- Claire Danes - Fleishman a Pezzi
- Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six
- Nicey Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer - VINCITRICE
- Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things
Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie limitata
- Lee Sung Jin - Beef - Lo Scontro, Gli Uccelli non Cantano, Gridano di Dolore - VINCITORE
- Joel Kim Booster - Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner - Fleishman a Pezzi, Tempo per Me
- Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg - Prey
- Janine Nabers e Donald Glover - Swarm, Stung
- Eric Appel e “Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Miglior regia di una serie limitata
- Paris Barclay - Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer, Ridotto al Silenzio
- Carl Franklin - Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer, Episodio Uno
- Dan Trachtenberg - Prey
- Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton - Fleishman a Pezzi, Tempo per Me
- Jake Schreier - Beef - Lo Scontro, La Grande Fabbrica
- Lee Sung Jin - Beef - Lo Scontro, Figure di Luce - VINCITORE
Miglior reality
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race - VINCITORE
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Miglior presentatore di un reality
- Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
- Amy Poehler e Maya Rudolph - Baking It
- Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race - VINCITORE
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Miglior variety scripted series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - VINCITORE
- Saturday Night Live
- Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Miglior film per la televisione
- Mountain Magic Christmas di Dolly Parton
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - VINCITORE
Miglior programma animato
Miglior scenografia per un programma narrativo contemporaneo (episodi di un'ora o più)
- The Last of Us - Gli Infetti
- Poker Face - The Orpheus Syndrome
- Succession - L'America Decide
- Ted Lasso - Girasoli
- Mercoledì - Mercoledì è un Giorno Triste - VINCITORE
- The White Lotus - Ciao
Miglior scenografia per un programma narrativo o fantasy (episodi di un'ora o più)
- Daisy Jones & The Six - Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide
- Cabinet of Curiosities - VINCITORE
- House of the Dragon - Gli Eredi del Drago
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel - Susan
- Perry Mason - Chapter Eleven
Miglior scenografia per un programma narrativo (episodi di mezz'ora)
- The Bear - Cambio di Programma
- How I Met Your Father - Il Tasto Reset
- Only Murders In The Building - Compagni di Allenamento - VINCITORE
- Schmigadoon! - Famosi da Morire
- What We Do In The Shadows - Il Mercato Notturno
Miglior scenografia per un varietà o reality
- A Black Lady Sketch Show - Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - Museums
- Queer Eye - Speedy For Life
- RuPaul’s Drag Race - Blame It On The Edit
- Saturday Night Live - Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short, Host: Jenna Ortega
Miglior scenografia per un variety special
- Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna - VINCITORE
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
- Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
- The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
Miglior cast per una serie TV comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear - VINCITORE
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Miglior cast per una serie TV drammatica
Miglior cast per una serie limitata o antologica o film
- Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITORE
- Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman a Pezzi
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Miglior cast per un reality
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors - VINCITORE
Miglior coreografia per un programma sceneggiato
- Blindspotting - The History, San Quentin Blues - VINCITORE
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - New Cool, Hand Jive, The Boom
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Pulling Strings, Hit Me Again, High Rollin’
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel - Trash Man, Dream Kitchen
- Schmigadoon! - Bells And Whistles, Good Enough To Eat, Bustin’ Out
Miglior fotografia per una serie TV (episodi di mezz'ora)
- Atlanta - VINCITORE
- Barry
- How I Met Your Father
- The Mandalorian
- Only Murders in the Building
- Schmigadoon!
Miglior fotografia per una serie TV (episodi di un'ora)
- Andor - Lampi di Ribellione
- The Crown - Mou Mou
- House of the Dragon - Il Lord delle Maree
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel - Quattro Minuti - VINCITORE
- The Old Man - La Fuga
- Mercoledì - Una Triste Serata
Miglior fotografia per una serie limitata, antologica o film
- Black Bird - Vivere alla Giornata - VINCITORE
- Boston Strangler
- Dead Ringers - Uno
- George & Tammy - Stand By Your Man
- Cabinet Of Curiosities - L'Autopsia
Miglior fotografia per un programma nonfiction
- 100 Foot Wave - Chapter VI – Force Majeure - VINCITORE
- Secrets Of The Elephants - Desert
- The 1619 Project - Justice
- Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy - Calabria
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- The Territory
Miglior fotografia per un reality
- The Amazing Race
- Deadliest Catch
- Life Below Zero
- Survivor
- Welcome To Wrexham - VINCITORE
Miglior pubblicità
- The Greatest – Accessibility - Apple - VINCITORE
- Call Me with Timothée Chalamet - Apple TV+
- Cost Of Beauty - Dove
- Forever - The Farmer’s Dog
- Quiet The Noise - AirPods
- R.I.P. Leon - Apple
- The Singularity - Squarespace
Migliori costumi d'epoca in una serie TV
- The Crown - Mou Mou
- The Great - Scegli la tua Arma - VINCITORE
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel - Susan
- Perry Mason - Chapter Ten
- La Regina Carlotta: una Storia di Bridgerton - I Gioielli della Corona
Migliori costumi d'epoca in una serie limitata, antologica o film
- Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer - Non Andare Via
- Daisy Jones & The Six - Track 8: Looks Like We Made It - VINCITORE
- George & Tammy - We’re Gonna Hold On
- Cabinet of Curiosities - I Sogni nella Casa Stregata
- Welcome to Chippendales - Sanguisuche
Migliori costumi fantasy/sci-fi
- Hocus Pocus 2
- House of the Dragon - Gli Eredi del Drago - VINCITORE
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere - L'Ombra del Passato
- The Mandalorian - Chapter 22: Guns For Hire
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part I
- What We Do In The Shadows - The Wedding
Migliori costumi contemporanei in una serie TV
- Emily In Paris - What’s It All About…
- The Last of Us - Endure And Survive
- Only Murders In The Building - Incastrati
- Succession - Church And State
- Mercoledì - Mercoledì è un Giorno Triste - VINCITORE
- The White Lotus - That’s Amore
Migliori costumi contemporanei in una serie limitata, antologica o film
- Beef - Lo Scontro - Gli Uccelli non Cantano, Gridano di Dolore - VINCITORE
- Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fleishman a Pezzi - Me-Time
- Swarm - Honey
- The Watcher - Welcome, Friends
Miglior regia per un varietà
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! - 20th Anniversary Special
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - Afghanistan
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart - Chaos, Law, And Order
- Saturday Night Live - Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short - VINCITORE
Miglior regia per uno special varietà
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna - VINCITORE
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
- The Oscars
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Miglior regia per un documentario/programma nonfiction
- Judy Blume Forever
- Moonage Daydream
- Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - VINCITORE
- The Territory
- The U.S. And The Holocaust
Miglior regia per un reality
- The Amazing Race - Patience, Is The New Me
- Queer Eye - Speedy For Life
- RuPaul’s Drag Race - Wigloose: The Rusical!
- Top Chef - London Calling
- Welcome To Wrexham - Wide World Of Wales - VINCITORE
Miglior montaggio in una serie TV drammatica
- Better Call Saul - Saul Gone
- The Last of Us - Endure And Survive - VINCITORE
- Succession - America Decides
- Succession - Connor’s Wedding
- Succession - With Open Eyes
- The White Lotus - Abductions
- The White Lotus - Arrivederci
Miglior montaggio in una serie TV comedy multi-camera
- Call Me Kat - Call Me Consciously Uncoupled
- How I Met Your Father - Daddy
- Night Court - Pilot - VINCITORE
- The Upshaws - Duct Up
- The Upshaws - Off Beat
Miglior montaggio in una serie TV comedy single-camera
- Barry - Wow
- The Bear - System - VINCITORE
- Only Murders In The Building - L'Ultimo Giorno di Bunny Folger
- Ted Lasso - Mammanchester City
- Ted Lasso - Addio, Vi Salutiamo
- What We Do In The Shadows - Go Flip Yourself
Miglior montaggio in una serie limitata, antologica o film
- Beef - lo Scontro - Figure di Luce - VINCITORE
- Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer - La Scatola del Bravo Ragazzo
- Ms. Marvel - Generation Why
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part VI
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Miglior montaggio in un varietà
- A Black Lady Sketch Show - My Love Language is Words of Defamation - VINCITORE
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- History Of The World - Part II e III
- Saturday Night Live - HBO Mario Kart Trailer (Segment)
Miglior montaggio in un programma nonfiction
- Moonage Daydream
- 100 Foot Wave - Chapter III: Jaws
- Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
- The 1619 Project - Justice
- Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy - Calabria
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - VINCITORE
Miglior montaggio in un reality o competizione strutturato
- The Amazing Race
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race - VINCITORE
- Survivor
- Top Chef
Miglior montaggio in un reality o competizione non strutturato
- Deadliest Catch
- Life Below Zero
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Vanderpump Rules
- Welcome To Wrexham - VINCITORE
Miglior media program emergente
- For All Mankind Season 3 Experience - VINCITORE
- Gorillaz Presents
- MLK: Now Is The Time
- The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience
- You Destroy. We Create | The War On Ukraine’s Culture
Miglior acconciatura contemporanea
- Abbott Elementary
- Emily in Paris
- The Last of Us
- Only Murders In The Building
- P-Valley
- Ted Lasso
- The White Lotus - VINCITORE
Miglior acconciatura d'epoca e/o del personaggio
- The Crown
- The Mandalorian
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- La Regina Carlotta: una Storia di Bridgerton - VINCITORE
Miglior design/regia dell'illuminazione in un varietà
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing With The Stars - VINCITORE
- So You Think You Can Dance
- The Voice
Miglior design/regia dell'illuminazione in un speciale varietà
- Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
- The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
- 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - VINCITORE
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
- The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium
Miglior design del titolo
- Cabinet of Curiosities
- Hello Tomorrow!
- The Last of Us - VINCITORE
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere
- Mercoledì
- The White Lotus
Miglior make-up contemporaneo (non protesico)
- American Horror Stories
- Emily In Paris
- The Last of Us
- Star Trek: Picard
- Mercoledì - VINCITORE
- The White Lotus
Miglior make-up d'epoca (non protesico)
- Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- House of the Dragon
- The Mandalorian
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel - VINCITORE
- Stranger Things
Miglior make-up protesico
- Cabinet of Curiosities
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us - VINCITORE
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere
- Star Trek: Picard
Miglior composizione musicale in una serie TV
Miglior composizione musicale in una serie limitata, antologica, film o special
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Ms. Marvel
- Prey
- A Small Light
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - VINCITORE
Miglior composizione musicale in una docuserie o special
- Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico
- Pamela, A Love Story
- Prehistoric Plane
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - VINCITORE
Miglior direzione musicale
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna
- Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell - VINCITORE
- The Oscars
- 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
- Saturday Night Live - Host: Austin Butler
Miglior musica e testo originali
- Ginny & Georgia - Marriage Is A Dungeon
- The L Word: Generation Q - All About Me
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel - Your Personal Trash Man Can
- Ted Lasso - Fought & Lost
- Ted Lasso - A Beautiful Game - VINCITORE
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Now You Know
Miglior tema musicale originale del titolo principale
- Andor
- Cabinet of Curiosities
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere
- Ms. Marvel
- Mercoledì - VINCITORE
Miglior supervisione musicale
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- Stranger Things
- Ted Lasso
- The White Lotus - VINCITORE
Miglior attore in una serie TV short form comedy o drammatica
- Die Hart 2: Die Harter - Kevin Hart
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson - Tim Robinson - VINCITORE
- Die Hart 2: Die Harter - Ben Schwartz
Miglior attrice in una serie TV short form comedy o drammatica
- Die Hart 2: Die Harter - Nathalie Emmanuel
- Chronicles Of Jessica Wu - Jasmine Guy - VINCITRICE
- Die Hart 2: Die Harter - Paula Pell
Miglior voce fuoricampo di un personaggio
- La Regina Carlotta: una Storia di Bridgerton - Julie Andrews
- I Griffin - Alex Borstein
- History Of The World - Mel Brooks
- Big Mouth - Maya Rudolph - VINCITRICE
- Crank Yankers - Wanda Sykes
- Tuca & Bertie - Ali Wong
Miglior narratore
- Chimp Empire - Mahershala Ali
- Good Night Oppy - Angela Bassett
- Our Universe - Morgan Freeman
- Working: What We Do All Day - Barack Obama - VINCITORE
- Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World - Pedro Pascal
Miglior presentatore di un reality o competizione
- Queer Eye - Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Jonathan Van Ness
- Nailed It! - Nicole Byer
- Top Chef - Padma Lakshmi
- Baking It - Amy Poehler e Maya Rudolph
- RuPaul’s Drag Race - RuPaul - VINCITORE
Miglior presentatore di un game show
- Jeopardy! - Mayim Bialik
- Family Feud - Steve Harvey
- Jeopardy! - Ken Jennings
- Password - Keke Palmer - VINCITRICE
- Wheel Of Fortune - Pat Sajak
Miglior varietà con sceneggiatura
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - VINCITORE
- Saturday Night Live
Miglior special varietà (live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - VINCITORE
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
Miglior special varietà (preregistrato)
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love - VINCITORE
- John Mulaney: Baby J
- Lizzo: Live In Concert
- Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Miglior serie TV short form comedy, drammatica o varietà
- Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma
- Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson - VINCITORE
- Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question
Miglior short form nonfiction o reality
- House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode
- The Last of Us: Inside the Episode
- Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch
- Succession: Controlling the Narrative - VINCITORE
- The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode
Miglior documentario o special nonfiction
- Being Mary Tyler Moore
- Judy Blume Forever
- My Transparent Life
- Pamela, A Love Story
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - VINCITORE
Miglior documentario o serie TV nonfiction
- Dear Mama
- 100 Foot Wave
- Secrets Of The Elephants
- The 1619 Project - VINCITORE
- The U.S. and The Holocaust
Miglior serie TV o special nonfiction con presentatore
- The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy - VINCITORE
- Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
- United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking
- The Accused: Damned Or Devoted?
- Last Flight Home
- The Territory - VINCITORE
Miglior reality strutturato
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye - VINCITORE
- Shark Tank
Miglior reality non strutturato
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Selling Sunset
- Vanderpump Rules
- Welcome To Wrexham - VINCITORE
Miglior game show
- Family Feud
- Jeopardy! - VINCITORE
- The Price Is Right
- That’s My Jam
- Wheel Of Fortune
Miglior sound editing in una serie TV comedy o drammatica (episodi di un'ora)
- Andor - L'Occhio
- The Boys - L'Istante Rovente
- House of the Dragon - La Regina Nera
- The Last of Us - Quando sei Perso nell'Oscurità - VINCITORE
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere - Udûn
- Stranger Things - Capitolo Nove: Il Piano
Miglior sound editing in una serie TV comedy o drammatica (episodi di mezz'ora) o animata
- Barry - Wow
- The Bear - La Recensione - VINCITORE
- The Mandalorian - Capitolo 24: Il Ritorno
- Reservation Dogs - This is Where the Plot Thickens
- What We Do in the Shadows - Il Mercato Notturno
Miglior sound editing in una serie limitata, antologica, film o special
- Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer - Dio del Perdono, Dio Vendicatore
- Cabinet Of Curiosities - L'Autopsia
- Mrs. Davis - Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part VI
- Prey - VINCITORE
Miglior sound editing per uno spettacolo nonfiction o reality (Single o Multi-Camera)
- Love, Lizzo
- Moonage Daydream - VINCITORE
- 100 Foot Wave - Chapter V – Lost at Sea
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Welcome To Wrexham - Do Or Die
Miglior sound mixing in una serie TV comedy o drammatica (episodi di un'ora)
- Better Call Saul - Conviene Salutare Saul
- The Last of Us - Quando sei Perso nell'Oscurità - VINCITORE
- La Fantastica Signora Maisel - The Testi-Roastial
- Stranger Things - Capitolo Nove: Il Piano
- Succession - Connor’s Wedding
- The White Lotus - Arrivederci
Miglior sound mixing in una serie limitata o antologica o film
- Beef - lo Scontro - La Grande Fabbrica
- Dahmer - Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer - Lionel
- Daisy Jones & The Six - Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide - VINCITORE
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part VI
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Miglior sound mixing in una serie TV comedy o drammatica (episodi di mezz'ora) e animata
- Barry - Wow
- The Bear - La Recensione - VINCITORE
- The Mandalorian - Capitolo 24: Il Ritorno
- Only Murders in the Building - Il Gioco degli Indizi
Miglior sound mixing in un varietà o special
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - VINCITORE
- The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
- Saturday Night Live - Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short
- Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Miglior sound mixing in un programma nonfiction (single o multi-camera)
- Moonage Daydream - VINCITORE
- 100 Foot Wave - Chapter V – Lost At Sea
- The Sound Of 007
- Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy - Calabria
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Miglior sound mixing in un reality (single o multi-camera)
- The Amazing Race - The Only Leg That Matters
- Deadliest Catch - Call Of A New Generation
- RuPaul’s Drag Race - Wigloose: The Rusical!
- The Voice - Live Top 10
- Welcome To Wrexham - Do Or Die - VINCITORE
Migliori effetti speciali in una stagione o film
- Andor
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us - VINCITORE
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere
- The Mandalorian
Migliori effetti visivi in un episodio
- Cinque Giorni al Memorial - Day Two - VINCITORE
- The Nevers - It’s a Good Day
- Tenebre e Ossa - Rusalye
- Ted Lasso - Mammanchester City
- The Umbrella Academy - Marigold
- Mercoledì - Triste da Morire
Miglior stunt coordination in una serie TV comedy o varietà
- Barry - VINCITORE
- Cobra Kai
- Poker Face
- Tulsa King
- Mercoledì
Miglior stunt coordination in una serie TV drammatica, limitata o antologica o film
Miglior stunt performance
- FBI: Most Wanted - Black Mirror
- The Mandalorian - Capitolo 24: Il Ritorno - VINCITORE
- Stranger Things - Capitolo Nove: Il Piano
Miglior direzione tecnica e camerawork
- American Idol - Season Finale
- Dancing With The Stars - Finale - VINCITORE
- The Masked Singer - New York Night
- The Problem With Jon Stewart - Trump Indicted
- The Voice - Live Top 10 Performances
Miglior direzione tecnica e camerawork per uno special
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - VINCITORE
- Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
- 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
- The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium