Emmy Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici

Emmy Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici

Durante la notte appena trascorsa sono stati annunciati i vincitori della 75ª edizione degli Emmy Awards, sorprendendo sia gli attori in nomination che gli spettatori (molti dei quali sono rimasti delusi di non aver visto i loro attori preferiti ricevere la statuetta - ancora una volta, Better Call Saul torna inspiegabilmente a casa a mani vuote).

Di seguito, la lista delle serie TV e del cast in nomination e, per ogni categoria, il suo vincitore.

Migliore serie TV drammatica

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior guest actor in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior guest actress in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie TV drammatica

Miglior regia di una serie TV drammatica

Miglior serie TV comedy

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV comedy

Miglior guest actor in una serie TV comedy

Miglior guest actress in una serie TV comedy

Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie TV comedy

  • Bill Hader - Barry, Wow
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Turbovsky - Only Murders in the Building, So Chi è Stato
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso, Addio, Vi Salutiamo
  • Christopher Storer - The Bear, System - VINCITORE
  • Mekki Leeper - Jury Duty, Ineffective Assistance
  • Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider - The Other Two, Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play

Miglior regia di una serie TV comedy

  • Tim Burton - Mercoledì, Mercoledì è un Giorno Triste
  • Bill Hader - Barry, Wow
  • Declan Lowney - Ted Lasso, Addio, Vi Salutiamo
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, La Fantastica Signora Maisel, Quattro Minuti
  • Christopher Storer - The Bear, La Recensione - VINCITORE
  • Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show, Don’t Touch My Hair

Miglior serie limitata

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la TV

Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie limitata

  • Lee Sung Jin - Beef - Lo Scontro, Gli Uccelli non Cantano, Gridano di Dolore - VINCITORE
  • Joel Kim Booster - Fire Island
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner - Fleishman a Pezzi, Tempo per Me
  • Patrick Aison e Dan Trachtenberg - Prey
  • Janine Nabers e Donald Glover - Swarm, Stung
  • Eric Appel e “Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Miglior regia di una serie limitata

Miglior reality

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race - VINCITORE
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Miglior presentatore di un reality

  • Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
  • Amy Poehler e Maya Rudolph - Baking It
  • Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef
  • RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race - VINCITORE
  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Miglior variety scripted series

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - VINCITORE
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Talk Series
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart

Miglior film per la televisione

  • Mountain Magic Christmas di Dolly Parton
  • Fire Island
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Prey
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - VINCITORE

Miglior programma animato 

Miglior scenografia per un programma narrativo contemporaneo (episodi di un'ora o più)

Miglior scenografia per un programma narrativo o fantasy (episodi di un'ora o più)

Miglior scenografia per un programma narrativo (episodi di mezz'ora)

Miglior scenografia per un varietà o reality 

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show - Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - Museums
  • Queer Eye - Speedy For Life
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race - Blame It On The Edit
  • Saturday Night Live - Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short, Host: Jenna Ortega

Miglior scenografia per un variety special

  • Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna - VINCITORE
  • Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
  • Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
  • The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
  • The Oscars

Miglior cast per una serie TV comedy

Miglior cast per una serie TV drammatica

Miglior cast per una serie limitata o antologica o film

Miglior cast per un reality

  • Love Is Blind
  • Queer Eye
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors - VINCITORE

Miglior coreografia per un programma sceneggiato

Miglior fotografia per una serie TV (episodi di mezz'ora) 

Miglior fotografia per una serie TV (episodi di un'ora)

Miglior fotografia per una serie limitata, antologica o film

Miglior fotografia per un programma nonfiction

  • 100 Foot Wave - Chapter VI – Force Majeure - VINCITORE
  • Secrets Of The Elephants - Desert
  • The 1619 Project - Justice
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy - Calabria
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
  • The Territory

Miglior fotografia per un reality

  • The Amazing Race
  • Deadliest Catch
  • Life Below Zero
  • Survivor
  • Welcome To Wrexham - VINCITORE

Miglior pubblicità

  • The Greatest – Accessibility - Apple - VINCITORE
  • Call Me with Timothée Chalamet - Apple TV+
  • Cost Of Beauty - Dove
  • Forever - The Farmer’s Dog
  • Quiet The Noise - AirPods
  • R.I.P. Leon - Apple
  • The Singularity - Squarespace

Migliori costumi d'epoca in una serie TV

Migliori costumi d'epoca in una serie limitata, antologica o film

Migliori costumi fantasy/sci-fi

Migliori costumi contemporanei in una serie TV

Migliori costumi contemporanei in una serie limitata, antologica o film

Miglior regia per un varietà

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! - 20th Anniversary Special
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - Afghanistan
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart - Chaos, Law, And Order
  • Saturday Night Live - Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short - VINCITORE

Miglior regia per uno special varietà

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna - VINCITORE
  • Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
  • The Oscars
  • Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Miglior regia per un documentario/programma nonfiction

  • Judy Blume Forever
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - VINCITORE
  • The Territory
  • The U.S. And The Holocaust

Miglior regia per un reality

  • The Amazing Race - Patience, Is The New Me
  • Queer Eye - Speedy For Life
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race - Wigloose: The Rusical!
  • Top Chef - London Calling
  • Welcome To Wrexham - Wide World Of Wales - VINCITORE

Miglior montaggio in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior montaggio in una serie TV comedy multi-camera

Miglior montaggio in una serie TV comedy single-camera

Miglior montaggio in una serie limitata, antologica o film

Miglior montaggio in un varietà

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show - My Love Language is Words of Defamation - VINCITORE
  • Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • History Of The World - Part II e III
  • Saturday Night Live - HBO Mario Kart Trailer (Segment)

Miglior montaggio in un programma nonfiction

  • Moonage Daydream
  • 100 Foot Wave - Chapter III: Jaws
  • Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
  • The 1619 Project - Justice
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy - Calabria
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - VINCITORE

Miglior montaggio in un reality o competizione strutturato

  • The Amazing Race
  • Queer Eye
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race - VINCITORE
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef

Miglior montaggio in un reality o competizione non strutturato

  • Deadliest Catch
  • Life Below Zero
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
  • Vanderpump Rules
  • Welcome To Wrexham - VINCITORE

Miglior media program emergente

  • For All Mankind Season 3 Experience - VINCITORE
  • Gorillaz Presents
  • MLK: Now Is The Time
  • The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience
  • You Destroy. We Create | The War On Ukraine’s Culture

Miglior acconciatura contemporanea

Miglior acconciatura d'epoca e/o del personaggio

Miglior design/regia dell'illuminazione in un varietà

  • America’s Got Talent
  • American Idol
  • Dancing With The Stars - VINCITORE
  • So You Think You Can Dance
  • The Voice

Miglior design/regia dell'illuminazione in un speciale varietà

  • Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
  • The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
  • 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - VINCITORE
  • 75th Annual Tony Awards
  • The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium

Miglior design del titolo

Miglior make-up contemporaneo (non protesico)

Miglior make-up d'epoca (non protesico)

Miglior make-up protesico

Miglior composizione musicale in una serie TV

Miglior composizione musicale in una serie limitata, antologica, film o special 

  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Prey
  • A Small Light
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - VINCITORE

Miglior composizione musicale in una docuserie o special

  • Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico
  • Pamela, A Love Story
  • Prehistoric Plane
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - VINCITORE

Miglior direzione musicale

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna
  • Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell - VINCITORE
  • The Oscars
  • 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
  • Saturday Night Live - Host: Austin Butler

Miglior musica e testo originali

Miglior tema musicale originale del titolo principale

Miglior supervisione musicale

Miglior attore in una serie TV short form comedy o drammatica

  • Die Hart 2: Die Harter - Kevin Hart
  • I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson - Tim Robinson - VINCITORE
  • Die Hart 2: Die Harter - Ben Schwartz

Miglior attrice in una serie TV short form comedy o drammatica

  • Die Hart 2: Die Harter - Nathalie Emmanuel
  • Chronicles Of Jessica Wu - Jasmine Guy - VINCITRICE
  • Die Hart 2: Die Harter - Paula Pell

Miglior voce fuoricampo di un personaggio

Miglior narratore

  • Chimp Empire - Mahershala Ali
  • Good Night Oppy - Angela Bassett
  • Our Universe - Morgan Freeman
  • Working: What We Do All Day - Barack Obama - VINCITORE
  • Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World - Pedro Pascal

Miglior presentatore di un reality o competizione

  • Queer Eye - Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Jonathan Van Ness
  • Nailed It! - Nicole Byer
  • Top Chef - Padma Lakshmi
  • Baking It - Amy Poehler e Maya Rudolph
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race - RuPaul - VINCITORE

Miglior presentatore di un game show

  • Jeopardy! - Mayim Bialik
  • Family Feud - Steve Harvey
  • Jeopardy! - Ken Jennings
  • Password - Keke Palmer - VINCITRICE
  • Wheel Of Fortune - Pat Sajak

Miglior varietà con sceneggiatura

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - VINCITORE
  • Saturday Night Live

Miglior special varietà (live)

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna 
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - VINCITORE
  • The Oscars
  • 75th Annual Tony Awards

Miglior special varietà (preregistrato)

  • Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love - VINCITORE
  • John Mulaney: Baby J
  • Lizzo: Live In Concert
  • Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter
  • Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
  • Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Miglior serie TV short form comedy, drammatica o varietà

  • Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma
  • Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training
  • Carpool Karaoke: The Series
  • I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson - VINCITORE
  • Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question

Miglior short form nonfiction o reality

Miglior documentario o special nonfiction

  • Being Mary Tyler Moore
  • Judy Blume Forever
  • My Transparent Life
  • Pamela, A Love Story
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - VINCITORE

Miglior documentario o serie TV nonfiction

  • Dear Mama
  • 100 Foot Wave
  • Secrets Of The Elephants
  • The 1619 Project - VINCITORE
  • The U.S. and The Holocaust

Miglior serie TV o special nonfiction con presentatore

  • The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy - VINCITORE
  • Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
  • United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking

  • The Accused: Damned Or Devoted?
  • Last Flight Home
  • The Territory - VINCITORE

Miglior reality strutturato

  • Antiques Roadshow
  • Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
  • Love Is Blind
  • Queer Eye - VINCITORE
  • Shark Tank

Miglior reality non strutturato

  • Indian Matchmaking
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
  • Selling Sunset
  • Vanderpump Rules
  • Welcome To Wrexham - VINCITORE

Miglior game show

  • Family Feud
  • Jeopardy! - VINCITORE
  • The Price Is Right
  • That’s My Jam
  • Wheel Of Fortune

Miglior sound editing in una serie TV comedy o drammatica (episodi di un'ora)

Miglior sound editing in una serie TV comedy o drammatica (episodi di mezz'ora) o animata

Miglior sound editing in una serie limitata, antologica, film o special

Miglior sound editing per uno spettacolo nonfiction o reality (Single o Multi-Camera)

  • Love, Lizzo 
  • Moonage Daydream - VINCITORE
  • 100 Foot Wave - Chapter V – Lost at Sea
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
  • Welcome To Wrexham - Do Or Die

Miglior sound mixing in una serie TV comedy o drammatica (episodi di un'ora)

Miglior sound mixing in una serie limitata o antologica o film

Miglior sound mixing in una serie TV comedy o drammatica (episodi di mezz'ora) e animata

Miglior sound mixing in un varietà o special

  • Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman
  • Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - VINCITORE
  • The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
  • Saturday Night Live - Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short 
  • Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Miglior sound mixing in un programma nonfiction (single o multi-camera)

  • Moonage Daydream - VINCITORE
  • 100 Foot Wave - Chapter V – Lost At Sea
  • The Sound Of 007
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy - Calabria
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Miglior sound mixing in un reality (single o multi-camera)

  • The Amazing Race - The Only Leg That Matters
  • Deadliest Catch - Call Of A New Generation
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race - Wigloose: The Rusical!
  • The Voice - Live Top 10
  • Welcome To Wrexham - Do Or Die - VINCITORE

Migliori effetti speciali in una stagione o film

Migliori effetti visivi in un episodio

Miglior stunt coordination in una serie TV comedy o varietà

Miglior stunt coordination in una serie TV drammatica, limitata o antologica o film

Miglior stunt performance

Miglior direzione tecnica e camerawork

  • American Idol - Season Finale
  • Dancing With The Stars - Finale - VINCITORE
  • The Masked Singer - New York Night
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart - Trump Indicted
  • The Voice - Live Top 10 Performances

Miglior direzione tecnica e camerawork per uno special

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show con Rihanna
  • Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - VINCITORE
  • Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
  • 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony 
  • The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium
Continua a leggere su Mad for Series
 
