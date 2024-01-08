Golden Globes 2024: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici
Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione:
Nelle scorse ore sono stati finalmente annunciati i vincitori ai Golden Globes 2024, riconoscimenti dedicati ai prodotti del piccolo e grande schermo. Per quanto riguarda le serie TV, a fare incetta di statuette sono stati spettacoli come Succession, The Bear e Beef - Lo Scontro.
Di seguito l'elenco delle nomination e, per ogni categoria, il suo vincitore.
Miglior serie TV drammatica
- 1923;
- The Crown;
- The Diplomat;
- The Last of Us;
- The Morning Show;
- Succession - VINCITORE
Miglior serie TV comedy o musical
- Abbott Elementary;
- The Bear - VINCITORE
- Il Giurato;
- Only Murders in the Building;
- Ted Lasso.
Miglior serie limitata, antologica o motion picture per la TV
- Tutta la Luce che non Vediamo;
- Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITORE
- Daisy Jones & the Six;
- Fargo;
- Fellow Travelers;
- Lezioni di Chimica.
Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica
- Helen Mirren - 1923;
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us;
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat;
- Sarah Snook - Succession - VINCITRICE
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown;
- Emma Stone - The Curse.
Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica
- Brian Cox - Succession;
- Kieran Culkin - Succession - VINCITORE
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses;
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us;
- Jeremy Strong - Succession;
- Dominic West - The Crown.
Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy o musical
- Rachel Brosnahan - La Fantastica Signora Maisel;
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary;
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear - VINCITRICE
- Elle Fanning - The Great;
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building;
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face.
Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy o musical
- Bill Harder - Barry;
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building;
- Jason Segel - Shrinking;
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building;
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso;
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - VINCITORE
Miglior attrice in una serie limitata, antologica o motion picture per la TV
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six;
- Brie Larson - Lezioni di Chimica;
- Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death;
- Juno Temple - Fargo;
- Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers;
- Ali Wong - Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITRICE
Miglior attore in una serie limitata, antologica o motion picture per la TV
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers;
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six;
- Jon Hamm - Fargo;
- Woody Harrelson - Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca - White House Plumbers;
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen - La Storia di Bass Reeves;
- Steven Yeun - Beef - Lo Scontro - VINCITORE
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV
- Elizabeth Debiki - The Crown - VINCITRICE
- Abby Elliott - The Bear;
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets;
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession;
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building;
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso.
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show;
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession - VINCITORE
- James Marsden - Il Giurato;
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear;
- Alan Ruck - Succession;
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession.