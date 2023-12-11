Golden Globes 2024: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination
Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe Awards 2024. Tra le serie TV che concorrono alla vittoria troviamo anche le novità degli ultimi mesi, tra cui The Last of Us, The Diplomat, Tutta la Luce che non Vediamo e Beef - Lo Scontro.
Mentre dovremo attendere domenica 7 gennaio per scoprire chi riuscirà ad accaparrarsi la statuetta, di seguito l'elenco completo degli spettacoli in nomination.
Miglior serie TV drammatica
Miglior serie TV comedy o musical
- Abbott Elementary;
- Barry;
- Il Giurato;
- Only Murders in the Building;
- Ted Lasso.
Miglior serie limitata, antologica o motion picture per la TV
- Tutta la Luce che non Vediamo;
- Beef - Lo Scontro;
- Daisy Jones & the Six;
- Fargo;
- Fellow Travelers;
- Lezioni di Chimica.
Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica
- Helen Mirren - 1923;
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us;
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat;
- Sarah Snook - Succession;
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown;
- Emma Stone - The Curse.
Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica
- Brian Cox - Succession;
- Kieran Culkin - Succession;
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses;
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us;
- Jeremy Strong - Succession;
- Dominic West - The Crown.
Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy o musical
- Rachel Brosnahan - La Fantastica Signora Maisel;
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary;
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear;
- Elle Fanning - The Great;
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building;
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face.
Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy o musical
- Bill Harder - Barry;
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building;
- Jason Segel - Shrinking;
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building;
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso;
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear.
Miglior attrice in una serie limitata, antologica o motion picture per la TV
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six;
- Brie Larson - Lezioni di Chimica;
- Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death;
- Juno Temple - Fargo;
- Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers;
- Ali Wong - Beef - Lo Scontro.
Miglior attore in una serie limitata, antologica o motion picture per la TV
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers;
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six;
- Jon Hamm - Fargo;
- Woody Harrelson - Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca - White House Plumbers;
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen - La Storia di Bass Reeves;
- Steven Yeun - Beef - Lo Scontro.
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV
- Elizabeth Debiki - The Crown;
- Abby Elliott - The Bear;
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets;
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession;
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building;
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso.
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show;
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession;
- James Marsden - Il Giurato;
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear;
- Alan Ruck - Succession;
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession.
Fonte: Deadline