Link utili

Link

Trend

Golden Globes 2024: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination

Golden Globes 2024: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination

Scritto da:  - Data di pubblicazione: 

Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe Awards 2024. Tra le serie TV che concorrono alla vittoria troviamo anche le novità degli ultimi mesi, tra cui The Last of Us, The Diplomat, Tutta la Luce che non Vediamo e Beef - Lo Scontro.

Mentre dovremo attendere domenica 7 gennaio per scoprire chi riuscirà ad accaparrarsi la statuetta, di seguito l'elenco completo degli spettacoli in nomination.

Miglior serie TV drammatica

Miglior serie TV comedy o musical

Miglior serie limitata, antologica o motion picture per la TV

Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica

Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy o musical

Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy o musical

Miglior attrice in una serie limitata, antologica o motion picture per la TV

Miglior attore in una serie limitata, antologica o motion picture per la TV

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV

Continua a leggere su Mad for Series

Fonte: Deadline

 
X

Informativa

Noi e terze parti selezionate utilizziamo cookie o tecnologie simili per finalità tecniche e, con il tuo consenso, anche per "interazioni e funzionalità semplici", "miglioramento dell'esperienza", "misurazione" e "targeting e pubblicità" come specificato nella informativa sui cookie. Il rifiuto del consenso può rendere non disponibili le relative funzioni.

Puoi liberamente prestare, rifiutare o revocare il tuo consenso, in qualsiasi momento.
Puoi acconsentire all'utilizzo di tali tecnologie utilizzando il pulsante "Accetta". Chiudendo questa informativa, continui senza accettare.

Scopri di più