BAFTA TV Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutti i Vincitori
Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi
Nelle scorse ore si è tenuta la cerimonia che ha annunciato i vincitori ai BAFTA TV Awards, in cui Kate Winslet e Ben Whishaw hanno trionfato vincendo nelle categorie Miglior Attrice e Miglior Attore per i loro ruoli in I Am Ruth e This Is Going to Hurt.
Il dramma di Apple TV+ Bad Sisters ha invece ottenuto due premi, mentre Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer di Netflix ha vinto il BAFTA internazionale.
Altri riconoscimenti sono andati alla stagione finale della commedia di Channel 4 Derry Girls e a Adeel Akhtar per il suo ruolo nel dramma della BBC Sherwood. La BBC ha dominato la serata con 13 premi, seguita da Channel 4 con 5 e Apple TV+ con 2.
Di seguito l'elenco dei prodotti in nomination e il vincitore per ogni categoria.
Drama series
- Bad Sisters - VINCITORE
- The Responder
- Sherwood
- Somewhere Boy
Mini-series
- A Spy Among Friends
- Mood - VINCITORE
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
- This is Going to Hurt
International
- The Bear
- Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer - VINCITORE
- Mercoledì
- Oussekine
- Pachinko
- The White Lotus
Leading actress
- Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth - VINCITRICE
- Maxine Peake – Anne
- Sarah Lancashire – Julia
- Vicky McClure – Without Sin
Leading actor
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt - VINCITORE
- Chaske Spencer – The English
- Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Martin Freeman – The Responder
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Female performance in a comedy program
- Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth
- Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons
- Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia
- Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls - VINCITRICE
- Taj Atwal – Hullraisers
Male performance in a comedy program
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Jon Pointing – Big Boys
- Josept Gilgun – Brassic
- Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? - VINCITORE
- Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows
- Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Josh Finan – The Responder
- Salim Daw – The Crown
- Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy
- Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Supporting actress
- Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder
- Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters - VINCITRICE
- Fiona Shaw – Andor
- Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy
- Lesley Manville – Sherwood
- Saffron Hocking – Top Boy
Supporting actor
- Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood - VINCITORE
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Josh Finan – The Responder
- Salim Daw – The Crown
- Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy
- Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Entertainment performance
- Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats
- Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors - VINCITORE
- Lee Mack – The 1% Club
- Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
- Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard
- Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Specialist factual
- Aids: The Unheard Tapes
- The Green Planet
- How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa
- Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - VINCITORE
Reality and constructed factual
- Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- The Traitors - VINCITORE
- We Are Black and British
Daytime
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit - VINCITORE
- Scam Interceptors
Current affairs
- Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure
- Children of the Taliban - VINCITORE
- The Crossing: Exposure
- Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama
Entertainment program
- Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Later...With Jools Holland
- The Masked Singer - VINCITORE
- Strictly Come Dancing
Scripted comedy
- Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Big Boys
- Derry Girls - VINCITORE
- Ghosts
Comedy entertainment program
- Friday Night Live - VINCITORE
- The Graham Norton Show
- Taskmaster
- Would I Lie To You?
Short form program
- Always, Asifa
- Biscuitland
- How to Be A Person - VINCITORE
- Kingpin Cribs
Factual series
- Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime
- Libby, Are You Home Yet? - VINCITORE
- Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
- Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
- Derry Girls, il finale – il popolo dell'Irlanda del Nord vota per la pace
- Heartstopper – il primo bacio di Nick e Charlie
- Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – Paddington meets the Queen - VINCITORE
- Stranger Things – Max viene salvata da Vecna grazie alla sua canzone preferita, Running Up That Hill di Kate Bush
- The Real Mo Farah – Mo Farah rivela di essere stato portato illegalmente nel Regno Unito
- The Traitors – il finale
Features
- Big Zuu’s Big Eats
- Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back - VINCITORE
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
Live event
- Concert for Ukraine
- Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace - VINCITORE
- The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
News coverage
- BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine
- Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv - VINCITORE
- Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview
Single documentary
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
- Escape from Kabul Airport
- Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
- The Real Mo Farah - VINCITORE
Single drama
- I Am Ruth - VINCITORE
- The House
- Life and Death in the Warehouse
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty - VINCITORE
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale