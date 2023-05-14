BAFTA TV Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutti i Vincitori

Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione: 2 ore fa

Nelle scorse ore si è tenuta la cerimonia che ha annunciato i vincitori ai BAFTA TV Awards, in cui Kate Winslet e Ben Whishaw hanno trionfato vincendo nelle categorie Miglior Attrice e Miglior Attore per i loro ruoli in I Am Ruth e This Is Going to Hurt.

Il dramma di Apple TV+ Bad Sisters ha invece ottenuto due premi, mentre Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer di Netflix ha vinto il BAFTA internazionale.

Altri riconoscimenti sono andati alla stagione finale della commedia di Channel 4 Derry Girls e a Adeel Akhtar per il suo ruolo nel dramma della BBC Sherwood. La BBC ha dominato la serata con 13 premi, seguita da Channel 4 con 5 e Apple TV+ con 2.

Di seguito l'elenco dei prodotti in nomination e il vincitore per ogni categoria.

Drama series

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends

Mood - VINCITORE

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

This is Going to Hurt

International

Leading actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth - VINCITRICE

Maxine Peake – Anne

Sarah Lancashire – Julia

Vicky McClure – Without Sin

Leading actor

Female performance in a comedy program

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls - VINCITRICE

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers

Male performance in a comedy program

Supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters - VINCITRICE

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy

Lesley Manville – Sherwood

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy

Supporting actor

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors - VINCITORE

Lee Mack – The 1% Club

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes

The Green Planet

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - VINCITORE

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Traitors - VINCITORE

We Are Black and British

Daytime

The Chase

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit - VINCITORE

Scam Interceptors

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure

Children of the Taliban - VINCITORE

The Crossing: Exposure

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama

Entertainment program

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Later...With Jools Holland

The Masked Singer - VINCITORE

Strictly Come Dancing

Scripted comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls - VINCITORE

Ghosts

Comedy entertainment program

Friday Night Live - VINCITORE

The Graham Norton Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie To You?

Short form program

Always, Asifa

Biscuitland

How to Be A Person - VINCITORE

Kingpin Cribs

Factual series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime

Libby, Are You Home Yet? - VINCITORE

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Derry Girls, il finale – il popolo dell'Irlanda del Nord vota per la pace

Heartstopper – il primo bacio di Nick e Charlie

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – Paddington meets the Queen - VINCITORE

Stranger Things – Max viene salvata da Vecna grazie alla sua canzone preferita, Running Up That Hill di Kate Bush

The Real Mo Farah – Mo Farah rivela di essere stato portato illegalmente nel Regno Unito

The Traitors – il finale

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back - VINCITORE

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan

Live event

Concert for Ukraine

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace - VINCITORE

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

News coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv - VINCITORE

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview

Single documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Escape from Kabul Airport

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

The Real Mo Farah - VINCITORE

Single drama

I Am Ruth - VINCITORE

The House

Life and Death in the Warehouse

Soap and continuing drama