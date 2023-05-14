Link utili

BAFTA TV Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutti i Vincitori

Nelle scorse ore si è tenuta la cerimonia che ha annunciato i vincitori ai BAFTA TV Awards, in cui Kate Winslet e Ben Whishaw hanno trionfato vincendo nelle categorie Miglior Attrice e Miglior Attore per i loro ruoli in I Am Ruth e This Is Going to Hurt.

Il dramma di Apple TV+ Bad Sisters ha invece ottenuto due premi, mentre Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer di Netflix ha vinto il BAFTA internazionale.

Altri riconoscimenti sono andati alla stagione finale della commedia di Channel 4 Derry Girls e a Adeel Akhtar per il suo ruolo nel dramma della BBC Sherwood. La BBC ha dominato la serata con 13 premi, seguita da Channel 4 con 5 e Apple TV+ con 2.

Di seguito l'elenco dei prodotti in nomination e il vincitore per ogni categoria.

Drama series

Mini-series

International 

Leading actress

  • Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too
  • Imelda Staunton – The Crown
  • Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth - VINCITRICE
  • Maxine Peake – Anne
  • Sarah Lancashire – Julia
  • Vicky McClure – Without Sin

Leading actor

Female performance in a comedy program

  • Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?
  • Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth
  • Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons
  • Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia
  • Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls - VINCITRICE
  • Taj Atwal – Hullraisers

Male performance in a comedy program

  • Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Jon Pointing – Big Boys
  • Josept Gilgun – Brassic
  • Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? - VINCITORE
  • Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows
  • Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws
  • Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
  • Josh Finan – The Responder
  • Salim Daw – The Crown
  • Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy
  • Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Supporting actress

Supporting actor

Entertainment performance

  • Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats
  • Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors - VINCITORE
  • Lee Mack – The 1% Club
  • Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
  • Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard
  • Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Specialist factual

  • Aids: The Unheard Tapes
  • The Green Planet
  • How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa
  • Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - VINCITORE

Reality and constructed factual

  • Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
  • The Traitors - VINCITORE
  • We Are Black and British

Daytime

  • The Chase
  • The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit - VINCITORE
  • Scam Interceptors

Current affairs

  • Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure
  • Children of the Taliban - VINCITORE
  • The Crossing: Exposure
  • Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama

Entertainment program

  • Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Later...With Jools Holland
  • The Masked Singer - VINCITORE
  • Strictly Come Dancing

Scripted comedy

Comedy entertainment program

  • Friday Night Live - VINCITORE
  • The Graham Norton Show
  • Taskmaster
  • Would I Lie To You?

Short form program

  • Always, Asifa
  • Biscuitland
  • How to Be A Person - VINCITORE
  • Kingpin Cribs

Factual series 

  • Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime
  • Libby, Are You Home Yet? - VINCITORE
  • Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
  • Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

  • Derry Girls, il finale – il popolo dell'Irlanda del Nord vota per la pace
  • Heartstopper – il primo bacio di Nick e Charlie
  • Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – Paddington meets the Queen - VINCITORE
  • Stranger Things – Max viene salvata da Vecna grazie alla sua canzone preferita, Running Up That Hill di Kate Bush
  • The Real Mo Farah – Mo Farah rivela di essere stato portato illegalmente nel Regno Unito
  • The Traitors – il finale

Features

  • Big Zuu’s Big Eats
  • Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back - VINCITORE
  • The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
  • The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan

Live event

  • Concert for Ukraine
  • Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace - VINCITORE
  • The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

News coverage

  • BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine
  • Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv - VINCITORE
  • Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview

Single documentary

  • Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
  • Escape from Kabul Airport
  • Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
  • The Real Mo Farah - VINCITORE

Single drama

  • I Am Ruth - VINCITORE
  • The House
  • Life and Death in the Warehouse

Soap and continuing drama

  • Casualty - VINCITORE
  • EastEnders
  • Emmerdale
