Link utili

Link

Trend

Tales of the Walking Dead: svelati gli Scrittori della Serie TV Spin-off

Tales of the Walking Dead: svelati gli Scrittori della Serie TV Spin-off

Scritto da:  - Data di pubblicazione: 

La rete americana AMC ha recentemente svelato il team di scrittori della nuova serie TV Tales of the Walking Dead.

Tra i più rinomati troviamo Channing Powell, già scrittrice e produttrice di The Walking Dead e Fear the Walking Dead.

I sei episodi saranno scritti rispettivamente da: 

Nel cast dello spin-off, precedentemente annunciato, troviamo Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Anthony Edwards (E.R.), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Parker Posey (The Staircase), Jillian Bell (Bob's Burgers), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead).

Il veterano del franchise Michael E. Satrazemis è regista insieme a Haifaa Al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, Tara Nicole Weyr.

Tales of the Walking Dead debutterà quest'estate su AMC e AMC+.

Fonte: Comic Book

X

Informativa

Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nell'informativa sui cookie. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta l'informativa sui cookie.

Chiudendo questo banner o proseguendo la navigazione in altra maniera, acconsenti all'uso dei cookie.