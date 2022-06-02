Tales of the Walking Dead: svelati gli Scrittori della Serie TV Spin-off
La rete americana AMC ha recentemente svelato il team di scrittori della nuova serie TV Tales of the Walking Dead.
Tra i più rinomati troviamo Channing Powell, già scrittrice e produttrice di The Walking Dead e Fear the Walking Dead.
I sei episodi saranno scritti rispettivamente da:
- Episodio 1: Kari Drake (Lost in Space)
- Episodio 2: Ahmadu Garba (The Girl from Plainville)
- Episodio 3: Channing Powell
- Episodio 4: Lindsey Villarreal (Resident Evil)
- Episodio 5: Maya Goldsmith (Pretty Little Liars) e Ben Sokolowski (The Flash)
- Episodio 6: Channing Powell
Nel cast dello spin-off, precedentemente annunciato, troviamo Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Anthony Edwards (E.R.), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Parker Posey (The Staircase), Jillian Bell (Bob's Burgers), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead).
Il veterano del franchise Michael E. Satrazemis è regista insieme a Haifaa Al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, Tara Nicole Weyr.
Tales of the Walking Dead debutterà quest'estate su AMC e AMC+.
Fonte: Comic Book