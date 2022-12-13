Golden Globes 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination
Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe Awards 2023. Tra le serie TV che concorrono alla vittoria troviamo anche le novità degli ultimi mesi, tra cui House of the Dragon, Mercoledì, Dahmer - Mostro, Andor e Scissione.
Mentre dovremo attendere martedì 10 gennaio per scoprire chi riuscirà ad accaparrarsi la statuetta, di seguito l'elenco completo degli spettacoli in nomination.
Migliore serie TV drammatica
Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica
- Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Scissione
Miglior serie TV musical o comedy
Miglior attrice in una serie TV musical o comedy
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie TV musical o comedy
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie TV musical, comedy o drammatica
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie TV musical, comedy o drammatica
- John Lithgow - The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
- John Turturro - Scissione
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Miglior serie TV limitata, antologica o motion picture per la televisione
Miglior attrice in una serie limitata
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts - Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Miglior attore in una serie limitata
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - In Nome del Cielo
- Evan Peters - Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones - In Nome del Cielo
- Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata
- F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
