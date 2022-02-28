Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione: 8 ore fa

Una delle serie di maggior successo nella storia di Netflix è ora anche vincitrice di premi: Squid Game, il thriller coreano che ha battuto quasi tutti i record, ha sbaragliato la concorrenza agli Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 di domenica sera, battendo Succession e The Morning Show.

Squid Game è stato nominato per un totale di quattro SAG Awards quest'anno, e ha finito per portare a casa tre statue su quattro. La sua unica sconfitta nella serata è stata contro Succession, che è riuscito a battere Squid Game nella categoria Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Lee Jung-jae ha portato a casa il premio per la categoria Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, battendo le star di Succession Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin e Jeremy Strong, così come Billy Crudup di The Morning Show.

Statuetta anche per Jung Ho-yeon, che ha battuto la star di Succession Sarah Snook, Elisabeth Moss di The Handmaid's Tale e Jennifer Aniston e Reese Witherspoon di The Morning Show nella categoria Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Oltre ai due premi sopracitati, Squid Game ha vinto il premio nella categoria Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series, superando Cobra Kai, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki e Mare of Easttown.

Squid Game tornerà con una seconda stagione.

Fonte: Comic Book