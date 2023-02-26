Link utili

Link

Trend

PGA TV Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici

PGA TV Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici

Scritto da:  - Data di pubblicazione: 

Nelle scorse ore la Producers Guild of America ha annunciato i vincitori per i Producers Guild Awards 2023.

Di seguito, l'elenco dei prodotti del piccolo schermo in nomination e il vincitore di ogni categoria.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

  • The Amazing Race 
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls - VINCITORE
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 
  • Top Chef 
  • The Voice 
Continua a leggere su Mad for Series

Fonte: The Hollywood Reporter

 
X

Informativa

Noi e terze parti selezionate utilizziamo cookie o tecnologie simili per finalità tecniche e, con il tuo consenso, anche per "interazioni e funzionalità semplici", "miglioramento dell'esperienza", "misurazione" e "targeting e pubblicità" come specificato nella informativa sui cookie. Il rifiuto del consenso può rendere non disponibili le relative funzioni.

Puoi liberamente prestare, rifiutare o revocare il tuo consenso, in qualsiasi momento.
Puoi acconsentire all'utilizzo di tali tecnologie utilizzando il pulsante "Accetta". Chiudendo questa informativa, continui senza accettare.

Scopri di più