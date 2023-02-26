PGA TV Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici
Nelle scorse ore la Producers Guild of America ha annunciato i vincitori per i Producers Guild Awards 2023.
Di seguito, l'elenco dei prodotti del piccolo schermo in nomination e il vincitore di ogni categoria.
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- Ozark
- Scissione
- The White Lotus - VINCITORE
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
- Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- The Dropout - VINCITORE
- Inventing Anna
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Pam & Tommy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls - VINCITORE
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Top Chef
- The Voice
