PGA TV Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination
Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione:
La Producers Guild of America ha annunciato i suoi candidati per i Producers Guild Awards 2023, tra cui troviamo serie TV come The White Lotus, Scissione, Abbott Elementary, Barry e Only Murders in the Building.
La premiazione dei 34° edizione dei Producers Guild Awards si terrà il 25 febbraio al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles.
Di seguito, l'elenco dei prodotti del piccolo schermo in nomination.
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Fonte: The Hollywood Reporter