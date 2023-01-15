Link utili

Link

Trend

PGA TV Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination

PGA TV Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV in Nomination

Scritto da:  - Data di pubblicazione: 

La Producers Guild of America ha annunciato i suoi candidati per i Producers Guild Awards 2023, tra cui troviamo serie TV come The White Lotus, Scissione, Abbott Elementary, Barry e Only Murders in the Building.

La premiazione dei 34° edizione dei Producers Guild Awards si terrà il 25 febbraio al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles.

Di seguito, l'elenco dei prodotti del piccolo schermo in nomination.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

  • The Amazing Race 
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls 
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 
  • Top Chef 
  • The Voice 
Continua a leggere su Mad for Series

Fonte: The Hollywood Reporter

 
X

Informativa

Noi e terze parti selezionate utilizziamo cookie o tecnologie simili per finalità tecniche e, con il tuo consenso, anche per "interazioni e funzionalità semplici", "miglioramento dell'esperienza", "misurazione" e "targeting e pubblicità" come specificato nella informativa sui cookie. Il rifiuto del consenso può rendere non disponibili le relative funzioni.

Puoi liberamente prestare, rifiutare o revocare il tuo consenso, in qualsiasi momento.
Puoi acconsentire all'utilizzo di tali tecnologie utilizzando il pulsante "Accetta". Chiudendo questa informativa, continui senza accettare.

Scopri di più