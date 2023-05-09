MTV Movie & TV Awards: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici
A causa dello sciopero della Writers Guild of America, gli MTV Movie & TV Awards hanno affrontato una serie di ostacoli. Mentre la premiazione avrebbe dovuto essere trasmessa in diretta, è stato annunciato che a causa dello sciopero la rete avrebbe mandato in onda uno speciale pre-registrato, perché diversi partecipanti hanno affermato che si sarebbero ritirati dallo spettacolo.
Nel frattempo, ecco la lista completa dei vincitori per quanto riguarda il mondo del piccolo schermo.
Best Show
Best Performance in a Show
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì - VINCITRICE
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink - Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
- Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery 2 - VINCITORE
- Dylan O’Brien - Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge - Shotgun Wedding
- Keke Palmer - Nope
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Best Hero
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì
- Paul Rudd - Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us - VINCITORE
- Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
- Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia - VINCITRICE
- Harry Styles - Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower - Stranger Things
- M3GAN (Jenna Davis e Amie Donald) - M3GAN
- Orso - Cocainorso
Best Kiss
- Anna Torv & Philip Prajoux - The Last of Us
- Harry Styles & David Dawson - My Policeman
- Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow - Outer Banks - VINCITORI
- Riley Keough & Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne - Only Murders in the Building
Most Frightened Performance
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus - VINCITRICE
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Cocainorso
- Justin Long - Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon - Smile
Best Fight
- Ladybug vs. The Wolf - Bullet Train
- Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface - Scream VI - VINCITORI
- Vecna vs. Eleven - Stranger Things
- John Wick vs. Everyone - John Wick: Capitolo 4
- Escape from Narkina 5 - Andor
Best Breakthrough Performance
- Bad Bunny - Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn - Stranger Things - VINCITORE
- Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Duo
- Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke - Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega & Victor Dorobantu (Mano) - Mercoledì
- Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us - VINCITORI
- Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Grannò - The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise & Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things - VINCITORE
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Musical Moment
- Big Boys - Saturday Night Live
- Body - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Come Back Home - Purple Hearts - VINCITORE
- Goo Goo Muck - Mercoledì
- I Will Survive (Bachelorette Party) - Ginny & Georgia
- Jack’s Tap Dance - Don’t Worry Darling
- Look at Us Now (Honeycomb) - Daisy Jones & The Six
- Long, Long Time (Bill & Frank al pianoforte) - The Last of Us
- Naatu Naatu - RRR
- Revolting Children - Matilda the Musical
- Running Up That Hill - Stranger Things
- Simon’s Song - Young Royals
- This Love - L'Estate nei tuoi Occhi
- Titanium - M3GAN
- Trouble - Elvis
- You Should See Me in a Crown - The School for Good and Evil
Best Music Documentary
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - VINCITORE
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
Best Docu-Reality Show
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians - VINCITORE
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
- All Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars - VINCITORE
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Host
- Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show - VINCITORE
- Joel Madden - Ink Master
- Nick Cannon - The Masked Singer
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show
Comedic Genius Award: Jennifer Coolidge
