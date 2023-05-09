Link utili

Link

Trend

MTV Movie & TV Awards: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici

MTV Movie & TV Awards: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici

Scritto da:  - Data di pubblicazione: 

A causa dello sciopero della Writers Guild of America, gli MTV Movie & TV Awards hanno affrontato una serie di ostacoli. Mentre la premiazione avrebbe dovuto essere trasmessa in diretta, è stato annunciato che a causa dello sciopero la rete avrebbe mandato in onda uno speciale pre-registrato, perché diversi partecipanti hanno affermato che si sarebbero ritirati dallo spettacolo.

Nel frattempo, ecco la lista completa dei vincitori per quanto riguarda il mondo del piccolo schermo.

Best Show

Best Performance in a Show

Best Comedic Performance

  • Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery 2 - VINCITORE
  • Dylan O’Brien - Not Okay
  • Jennifer Coolidge - Shotgun Wedding
  • Keke Palmer - Nope
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Best Hero

  • Diego Luna - Andor
  • Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us - VINCITORE
  • Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

  • Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia - VINCITRICE
  • Harry Styles - Don’t Worry Darling
  • Jamie Campbell Bower - Stranger Things
  • M3GAN (Jenna Davis e Amie Donald) - M3GAN
  • Orso - Cocainorso

Best Kiss

Most Frightened Performance

  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus - VINCITRICE
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Cocainorso
  • Justin Long - Barbarian
  • Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • Sosie Bacon - Smile

Best Fight

  • Ladybug vs. The Wolf - Bullet Train
  • Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface - Scream VI - VINCITORI
  • Vecna vs. Eleven - Stranger Things
  • John Wick vs. Everyone - John Wick: Capitolo 4
  • Escape from Narkina 5 - Andor

Best Breakthrough Performance

Best Duo

  • Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke - Do Revenge
  • Jenna Ortega & Victor Dorobantu (Mano) - Mercoledì
  • Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us - VINCITORI
  • Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Grannò - The White Lotus
  • Tom Cruise & Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Best Musical Moment

Best Music Documentary 

  • Halftime
  • Love, Lizzo
  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - VINCITORE
  • Sheryl
  • The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best Docu-Reality Show

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
  • The Kardashians - VINCITORE
  • Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

  • All Star Shore
  • Big Brother
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars - VINCITORE
  • The Challenge: USA
  • The Traitors

Best Host

  • Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show - VINCITORE
  • Joel Madden - Ink Master
  • Nick Cannon - The Masked Singer
  • RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show

Comedic Genius Award: Jennifer Coolidge

Continua a leggere su Mad for Series

Fonte: Variety

 
X

Informativa

Noi e terze parti selezionate utilizziamo cookie o tecnologie simili per finalità tecniche e, con il tuo consenso, anche per "interazioni e funzionalità semplici", "miglioramento dell'esperienza", "misurazione" e "targeting e pubblicità" come specificato nella informativa sui cookie. Il rifiuto del consenso può rendere non disponibili le relative funzioni.

Puoi liberamente prestare, rifiutare o revocare il tuo consenso, in qualsiasi momento.
Puoi acconsentire all'utilizzo di tali tecnologie utilizzando il pulsante "Accetta". Chiudendo questa informativa, continui senza accettare.

Scopri di più