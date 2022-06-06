Link utili

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Nominate e Vincitrici all'Evento

Spider-Man: No Way Home ed Euphoria della HBO sono stati incoronati rispettivamente il miglior film e la miglior serie TV agli MTV Movie & TV Awards, tenutisi nel corso della notte e presentati da Vanessa Hudgens.

Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle serie TV in nomination e, evidenziato in grassetto, il vincitore.

Miglior serie TV

Miglior performance in una serie TV

Miglior performance comica

  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • John Cena – Peacemaker
  • Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
  • Megan Stalter – Hacks
  • Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy - Eroe per Gioco

Breakthrough Performance

  • Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
  • Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Miglior combattimento

  • Black Widow vs. Vedove – Black Widow
  • Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria 
  • Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy - Eroe per Gioco
  • Shang-Chi, battaglia nel bus – Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli
  • Combattimento finale dei 3 Spider-Man – Spider-Man: No Way Home 

Miglior bacio

  • Hunter Schafer e Dominic Fike – Euphoria
  • Lily Collins e Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
  • Poopies e The Snake – Jackass Forever
  • Robert Pattinson e Zoë Kravitz – The Batman 
  • Tom Holland e Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior villain

  • Colin Farrell – The Batman
  • Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
  • James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
  • Victoria Pedretti – You
  • Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior eroe

  • Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
  • Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
  • Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
  • Simu Liu – Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli
  • Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior team

  • Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
  • Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
  • The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the hookup

Miglior momento musicale

