MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Nominate e Vincitrici all'Evento
Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi
Spider-Man: No Way Home ed Euphoria della HBO sono stati incoronati rispettivamente il miglior film e la miglior serie TV agli MTV Movie & TV Awards, tenutisi nel corso della notte e presentati da Vanessa Hudgens.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle serie TV in nomination e, evidenziato in grassetto, il vincitore.
Miglior serie TV
Miglior performance in una serie TV
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Miglior performance comica
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- John Cena – Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter – Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy - Eroe per Gioco
Breakthrough Performance
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Miglior combattimento
- Black Widow vs. Vedove – Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
- Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy - Eroe per Gioco
- Shang-Chi, battaglia nel bus – Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli
- Combattimento finale dei 3 Spider-Man – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior bacio
- Hunter Schafer e Dominic Fike – Euphoria
- Lily Collins e Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
- Poopies e The Snake – Jackass Forever
- Robert Pattinson e Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
- Tom Holland e Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior villain
- Colin Farrell – The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
- James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti – You
- Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior eroe
- Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
- Simu Liu – Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior team
- Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here for the hookup
- Euphoria
- Non Ho Mai...
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- The Sex Lives of College Girls
Miglior momento musicale
- Bridgerton: Wrecking Ball
- Cinderella: Million to One
- Cobra Kai: The Moment of Truth
- Emily in Paris: Dynamite
- Encanto: We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Euphoria: Holding Out For a Hero
- Heartstopper: Dance With Me
- High School Musical: The Musical - La Serie: Rose Song
- House of Gucci: Disco Fever
- Halo: Original Score
- Ultima Notte a Soho: Downtown
- Peacemaker: Do Ya Wanna Taste It?
- Tick, Tick…BOOM!: Therapy
- RED: Nobody Like U
- West Side Story: America
- Yellowjackets: This Is How We Do It