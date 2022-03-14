Critics Choice Awards 2022: l'elenco Completo di Tutti i Vincitori delle Serie TV
Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione:
In questi giorni si sono tenuti i 27° Critics Choice Awards a Los Angeles e a Londra. La cerimonia è stata trasmessa in simultanea su The CW e TBS ed è stata condotta da Taye Diggs e Nicole Byer. Le nomination televisive sono state annunciate il 6 dicembre 2021 e, nel caso ve le foste perse, le riporteremo di seguito evidenziando chi, durante l'evento, è risultato il vincitore.
- Best Drama Series
- Evil (Paramount+)
- For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Pose (FX)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- Best Actor in Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
- Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
- Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
- Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
- Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
- Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
- Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
- Best Comedy Series
- The Great (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Insecure (HBO)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Other Two (HBO Max)
- Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Sandra Oh – La Direttrice (Netflix)
- Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
- Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Best Limited Series
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- Dr. Death (Peacock)
- It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
- Maid (Netflix)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Midnight Mass (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- WandaVision (Disney+)
- Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
- Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
- William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
- Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
- Best Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
- Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
- Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
- Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
- William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
- Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
- Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
- Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Best Foreign Language Series
- Acapulco (Apple TV+)
- Call My Agent! (Netflix)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- La Casa di Carta (Netflix)
- Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Best Animated Series
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- The Great North (Fox)
- Q-Force (Netflix)
- What If...? (Disney+)
- Best Comedy Special
- Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
- Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
- James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
- Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
- Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)
Fonte: Deadline