Tutte le Serie TV e le nuove Stagioni in uscita ad Agosto 2021 (Prime TV Mondiali)
Scritto da: Simone Sagona - Data di pubblicazione:
Ritorna, più ricca che mai, la nostra lista delle prime TV mondiali.
Pare proprio che le principali piattaforme di streaming e reti televisive si siano date veramente da fare per tenerci incollati al divano.
Netflix, con ben 14 proposte, tra nuovi show e stagioni, quasi monopolizza il tabellone. Tra le uscite più interessanti troviamo la prima stagione de La Direttrice (The Chair), la nuova serie TV con Sandra Oh, ma anche Separati Insieme (Todo Va a Estar Bien), il nuovo show di Diego Luna.
Molte sono anche le proposte dei principali network statunitensi, come la nuova stagione di American Horror Story, della rete FX, i nuovi episodi di Riverdale, serie targata The CW, e le stagioni finali di Brooklyn Nine-Nine e di The Walking Dead, presto in onda, rispettivamente su NBC e AMC.
Aggiorneremo questa guida nel corso del mese, dunque tornate a trovarci periodicamente per scoprire tutte le novità.
Per le prime TV italiane di questo mese vi rimandiamo al relativo articolo.
Ultimo aggiornamento: 05/08/2021 - 19:53.
Mercoledì 4 agosto
- Control Z (2° stagione) - Netflix
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami - Netflix
Venerdì 6 agosto
- Hit & Run - Netflix
- Mr. Corman - Apple TV+
- S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies - Prime Video
- The L Word: Generation Q (2° stagione) - Showtime (rete televisiva statunitense)
Domenica 8 agosto
- UFO - Showtime (rete televisiva statunitense)
- Godfather of Harlem (2° parte della 2° stagione) - Epix (rete televisiva statunitense)
Lunedì 9 agosto
- Le Avventure di Snoopy (2° stagione) - Apple TV+
- Reservation Dogs - FX (rete televisiva statunitense)
Martedì 10 agosto
- Stargirl (2° stagione) - DC Universe (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)
- Fantasy Island - FOX (rete televisiva statunitense)
Mercoledì 11 agosto
- What If...? - Disney+
- Riverdale (2° parte della 5° stagione) - The CW (rete televisiva statunitense)
Giovedì 12 agosto
- Slasher (4° stagione) - Netflix
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8° stagione) - NBC (rete televisiva statunitense)
- Titans (3° stagione) - HBO Max (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (2° stagione) - Paramount+ (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)
Venerdì 13 agosto
- Valeria (2° stagione) - Netflix
- Svaniti nel Nulla - Netflix
- Al Nuovo Gusto di Ciliegia - Netflix
- Il Suo Regno - Netflix
- Modern Love (2° stagione) - Prime Video
Domenica 15 agosto
- Heels - Starz (rete televisiva statunitense)
- Chesapeake Shores (5° stagione) - Hallmark Channel (rete televisiva statunitense)
Mercoledì 18 agosto
- Elena, Diventerò Presidente (2° stagione) - Disney+
- Nine Perfect Strangers - Hulu (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)
- Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (2° stagione) - Comedy Central (rete televisiva statunitense)
Venerdì 20 agosto
- La Direttrice - Netflix
- Separati Insieme - Netflix
- Truth Be Told (2° stagione) - Apple TV+
Domenica 22 agosto
- The Walking Dead (11° stagione) - AMC (rete televisiva statunitense)
- Chapelwaite - Epix (rete televisiva statunitense)
- Work in Progress (2° stagione) - Showtime (rete televisiva statunitense)
Martedì 24 agosto
- Supergirl (2° parte della 6° stagione) - The CW (rete televisiva statunitense)
Mercoledì 25 agosto
- Clickbait - Netflix
- Open Your Eyes - Netflix
- Post Mortem - Netflix
- American Horror Story (10° stagione) - FX (rete televisiva statunitense)
- Archer (12° stagione) - FXX (rete televisiva statunitense)
Giovedì 26 agosto
- La Famiglia McKellan (4° parte) - Netflix
- BMF - Starz (rete televisiva statunitense)
- The Other Two (2° stagione) - HBO Max (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)
Venerdì 27 agosto
- See (2° stagione) - Apple TV+
- Squadra Speciale Lipsia (22° stagione) - ZDF (rete televisiva tedesca)
Lunedì 30 agosto
- My Life Is Murder (2° stagione) - Acorn TV (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)
Martedì 31 agosto
- Only Murders in the Building - Hulu (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)
Vuoi scoprire anche le nuove uscite dei prossimi mesi? Ti invitiamo a consultare la sezione delle prime TV o ad attenere il nostro prossimo articolo al riguardo.