Ritorna, più ricca che mai, la nostra lista delle prime TV mondiali.

Pare proprio che le principali piattaforme di streaming e reti televisive si siano date veramente da fare per tenerci incollati al divano.

Netflix, con ben 14 proposte, tra nuovi show e stagioni, quasi monopolizza il tabellone. Tra le uscite più interessanti troviamo la prima stagione de La Direttrice (The Chair), la nuova serie TV con Sandra Oh, ma anche Separati Insieme (Todo Va a Estar Bien), il nuovo show di Diego Luna.

Molte sono anche le proposte dei principali network statunitensi, come la nuova stagione di American Horror Story, della rete FX, i nuovi episodi di Riverdale, serie targata The CW, e le stagioni finali di Brooklyn Nine-Nine e di The Walking Dead, presto in onda, rispettivamente su NBC e AMC.

Mercoledì 4 agosto

Venerdì 6 agosto

Domenica 8 agosto

UFO - Showtime (rete televisiva statunitense)

Godfather of Harlem (2° parte della 2° stagione) - Epix (rete televisiva statunitense)

Lunedì 9 agosto

Martedì 10 agosto

Stargirl (2° stagione) - DC Universe (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)

Fantasy Island - FOX (rete televisiva statunitense)

Mercoledì 11 agosto

What If...? - Disney+

Riverdale (2° parte della 5° stagione) - The CW (rete televisiva statunitense)

Giovedì 12 agosto

Venerdì 13 agosto

Domenica 15 agosto

Heels - Starz (rete televisiva statunitense)

Chesapeake Shores (5° stagione) - Hallmark Channel (rete televisiva statunitense)

Mercoledì 18 agosto

Venerdì 20 agosto

Domenica 22 agosto

Martedì 24 agosto

Supergirl (2° parte della 6° stagione) - The CW (rete televisiva statunitense)

Mercoledì 25 agosto

Giovedì 26 agosto

Venerdì 27 agosto

See (2° stagione) - Apple TV+

Squadra Speciale Lipsia (22° stagione) - ZDF (rete televisiva tedesca)

Lunedì 30 agosto

My Life Is Murder (2° stagione) - Acorn TV (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)

Martedì 31 agosto

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)

