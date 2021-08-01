Link utili

Tutte le Serie TV e le nuove Stagioni in uscita ad Agosto 2021 (Prime TV Mondiali)

Ritorna, più ricca che mai, la nostra lista delle prime TV mondiali.
Pare proprio che le principali piattaforme di streaming e reti televisive si siano date veramente da fare per tenerci incollati al divano.

Netflix, con ben 14 proposte, tra nuovi show e stagioni, quasi monopolizza il tabellone. Tra le uscite più interessanti troviamo la prima stagione de La Direttrice (The Chair), la nuova serie TV con Sandra Oh, ma anche Separati Insieme (Todo Va a Estar Bien), il nuovo show di Diego Luna.

Molte sono anche le proposte dei principali network statunitensi, come la nuova stagione di American Horror Story, della rete FX, i nuovi episodi di Riverdale, serie targata The CW, e le stagioni finali di Brooklyn Nine-Nine e di The Walking Dead, presto in onda, rispettivamente su NBC e AMC.

Aggiorneremo questa guida nel corso del mese, dunque tornate a trovarci periodicamente per scoprire tutte le novità.

Per le prime TV italiane di questo mese vi rimandiamo al relativo articolo.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 05/08/2021 - 19:53.

Mercoledì 4 agosto

Venerdì 6 agosto

Domenica 8 agosto

  • UFO - Showtime (rete televisiva statunitense)
  • Godfather of Harlem (2° parte della 2° stagione) - Epix (rete televisiva statunitense)

Lunedì 9 agosto

Martedì 10 agosto

  • Stargirl (2° stagione) - DC Universe (piattaforma di streaming statunitense)
  • Fantasy Island - FOX (rete televisiva statunitense)

Mercoledì 11 agosto

  • What If...? - Disney+
  • Riverdale (2° parte della 5° stagione) - The CW (rete televisiva statunitense)

Giovedì 12 agosto

Venerdì 13 agosto

Domenica 15 agosto

  • Heels - Starz (rete televisiva statunitense)
  • Chesapeake Shores (5° stagione) - Hallmark Channel (rete televisiva statunitense)

Mercoledì 18 agosto

Venerdì 20 agosto

Domenica 22 agosto

Martedì 24 agosto

  • Supergirl (2° parte della 6° stagione) - The CW (rete televisiva statunitense)

Mercoledì 25 agosto

Giovedì 26 agosto

Venerdì 27 agosto

Lunedì 30 agosto

Martedì 31 agosto

Vuoi scoprire anche le nuove uscite dei prossimi mesi? Ti invitiamo a consultare la sezione delle prime TV o ad attenere il nostro prossimo articolo al riguardo.

