WGA Awards 2022: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici all'Evento

I Writers Guild of America Awards 2022, tenutisi nella giornata di ieri, hanno visto doppie vittorie per Hacks, che ha conquistato le categorie Miglior serie TV comedy e Miglior nuova Serie TV, eguagliando l'impresa di Ted Lasso dell'anno scorso. Anche Succession ha vinto due volte, travolgendo le categorie Miglior serie TV drammatica e Miglior episodio drammatico.

Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle serie TV in nomination e, evidenziato in grassetto, il vincitore.

Migliore serie TV drammatica

Migliore serie TV comedy

Miglior nuova serie TV

Best Original Long Form

Best Adapted Long Form

Best Adapted Short Form

Miglior episodio di una serie animata

Miglior episodio drammatico

Miglior episodio comedy

Fonte: Deadline

