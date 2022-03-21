WGA Awards 2022: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici all'Evento
I Writers Guild of America Awards 2022, tenutisi nella giornata di ieri, hanno visto doppie vittorie per Hacks, che ha conquistato le categorie Miglior serie TV comedy e Miglior nuova Serie TV, eguagliando l'impresa di Ted Lasso dell'anno scorso. Anche Succession ha vinto due volte, travolgendo le categorie Miglior serie TV drammatica e Miglior episodio drammatico.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle serie TV in nomination e, evidenziato in grassetto, il vincitore.
Migliore serie TV drammatica
- The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
- Loki - Disney+
- The Morning Show - Apple TV+
- Succession - HBO/HBO Max
- Yellowjackets - Showtime
Migliore serie TV comedy
- Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO/HBO Max
- Hacks - HBO/HBO Max
- Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
- Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
- What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Miglior nuova serie TV
- Hacks - HBO/HBO Max
- Loki - Disney+
- Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
- Reservation Dogs - FX
- Yellowjackets - Showtime
Best Original Long Form
- American Horror Story: Double Feature - FX Networks
- Mare of Easttown - HBO/HBO Max
- Midnight Mass - Netflix
- Them: Covenant - Amazon Prime Video
- The White Lotus - HBO/HBO Max
Best Adapted Long Form
- Halston - Netflix
- American Crime Story: Impeachment - FX
- Maid - Amazon Prime Video
- WandaVision - Disney+
Best Adapted Short Form
- Calls - Apple TV+
- Debunking Borat - Amazon Prime Video
- The Expanse: One Ship - Amazon Prime Video
Miglior episodio di una serie animata
- Bob's Burgers, Verità Nascoste, ma non Troppo - FOX
- Bob's Burgers, Un Soppalco è per Sempre - FOX
- I Griffin, Must Love Dogs - FOX
- Tuca & Bertie, Planteau - Cartoon Network
- I Simpson, Ritratto di un Lacchè Focoso - FOX
- I Simpson, Le Stelle del Backstage - FOX
Miglior episodio drammatico
- 1883, 1883 - Paramount+
- This Is Us, Madre Biologica - NBC
- The Morning Show, La Vita Amara - Apple TV+
- New Amsterdam, La Nuova Normalità - NBC
- Succession, Retired Janitors of Idaho - HBO/HBO Max
- The Handmaid's Tale, Testimony - Hulu
Miglior episodio comedy
- Superstore, Liquidazione Totale - NBC
- The Great, Finalmente Sola - Hulu
- Dave, Dave Illuminato - FX
- Only Murders in the Building, Episode One: True Crime - Hulu
- Reservation Dogs, F*ckin' Rez Dogs - FX
- The Wonder Years, Episodio Pilota - ABC
