Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione: 4 ore fa

Le nomination televisive dei premi annuali della Writer's Guild of America sono state da poco annunciate, e due delle serie originali Disney+ dei Marvel Studios hanno ottenuto alcune nomination: WandaVision si è assicurata una nomination nella categoria Adapted Long Form, mentre Loki ha ottenuto due nomination, una nella Migliore Serie Drammatica e l'altra nella categoria Migliore Nuova Serie. Altri spettacoli di interesse che sono stati nominati quest'anno includono What We Do in the Shadows di FX, nominato per la Migliore Serie Comedy, e Midnight Mass di Netflix, nominata nella categoria Best Original Long Form.

Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle nomination ai WGA TV per il 2022.

Migliore serie TV drammatica

Migliore serie TV comedy

Miglior nuova serie TV

Best Original Long Form

Best Adapted Long Form

Best Adapted Short Form

Miglior episodio di una serie animata

Miglior episodio drammatico

Miglior episodio comedy

Fonte: Comic Book