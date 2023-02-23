Visual Effects Society Awards 2023: l'Elenco di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici
Scritto da: Alessandra Motisi - Data di pubblicazione:
Di recente sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Visual Effects Society Award 2023.
Ecco l'elenco completo delle serie TV candidate e il vincitore di ogni categoria.
Outstanding visual effects in a photoreal episode
- House of the Dragon, La Regina Nera – Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Sven Martin, Michael Bell, Michael Dawson
- Il Pianeta Preistorico, Mondi di Ghiaccio – Lindsay McFarlane, Fay Hancocks, Elliot Newman, Kirstin Hall
- Stranger Things 4, Il Piano – Jabbar Raisani, Terron Pratt, Niklas Jacobson, Justin Mitchell, Richard E. Perry
- The Boys, Rappresaglia – Stephan Fleet, Shalena Oxley-Butler, Tristan Zerafa, Anthony Paterson, Hudson Kenny
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere, Udûn – Jason Smith, Ron Ames, Nigel Sumner, Tom Proctor, Dean Clarke - VINCITORE
Outstanding supporting visual effects in a photoreal episode
- Cinque Giorni al Memorial, Giorno Due – Eric Durst, Danny McNair, Matt Whelan, Goran Pavles, John MacGillivray - VINCITORE
- See, Io Ti Vedo – Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Tristan Zerafa, Oscar Perea, Tony Kenny
- Scissione, Pilot – Vadim Turchin, Nicole Melius, David Piombino, David Rouxel
- The Old Man, Episodio III – Erik Henry, Matt Robken, Jamie Klein, Sylvain Théroux, J.D. Streett
- Vikings: Valhalla, Il Ponte – Ben Mossman, Melanie Callaghan, Matt Schofield, Chris Cooper, Paul Byrne
Outstanding animated character in an episode, commercial or real-time project
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, She-Hulk – Elizabeth Bernard, Jan Philip Cramer, Edwina Ting, Andrew Park
- Skull & Bones, Sam – Jonas Skoog, Jonas Törnqvist, Goran Milic, Jonas Vikström
- The Callisto Protocol, Jacob Lee – Martin Contel, Glauco Longhi, Jorge Jimenez, Atsushi Seo
- The Umbrella Academy, Pogo – AIdan Martin, Hannah Dockerty, Olivier Beierlein, Miae Kang - VINCITORE
Outstanding created environment in an episode, commercial or real-time project
- Andor, La Resa dei Conti: Ferrix – Pedro Santos, Chris Ford, Jeff Carson-Bartzis, Alex Murtaza
- The Book of Boba Fett, In Nome dell'Onore: Mos Espa – Daniel Schmid Leal, Phi Tran, Hasan Ilhan, Steve Wang
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere, Adar: Isola di Númenor – Dan Wheaton, Nico Delbecq, Dan LeTarte, Julien Gauthier - VINCITORE
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere, Alla Deriva: Khazud Dûm – James Ogle, Péter Bujdosó, Lon Krung, Shweta Bhatnagar
Outstanding effects simulations in an episode, commercial or real-time project
- Cabinet of Curiosities, I Ratti del Cimitero – Amit Khanna, Oleg Memukhin, Mario Marengo, Josh George
- Stranger Things 4: Fratture di Hawkins – Ahmad Ghourab, Gavin Templer, Rachel Ajorque, Eri Ohno
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere, Udûn: Volcano Destruction – Kurt Debens, Hamish Bell, Robert Kelly, Gabriel Roccisano
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere, Udûn: Water and Magma – Rick Hankins, Aron Bonar, Branko Grujcic, Laurent Kermel - VINCITORE
Outstanding compositing & lighting in an episode
- House of the Dragon: La Regina Nera, Dance of Dragons – Kevin Friederichs, Sean Raffel, Florian Franke, Andreas Steinlein
- Love, Death & Robots: La Notte dei Minimorti – Tim Emeis, José Maximiano, Renaud Tissandié, Nacere Guerouaf - VINCITORE
- The Book of Boba Fett: Dal Deserto uno Sconosciuto – Luke Alike, Peter Demarest, Tami Carter, Brandon McNaughton, Sirak Ghebremusse
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere, Udûn, Tirharad Cavalry Charge – Sornalingam P, Ian Copeland, Nessa Mingfang Zhang, Yuvaraj S
Fonte: Deadline