Visual Effects Society Awards 2023: l'Elenco di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici

Data di pubblicazione: 

Di recente sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Visual Effects Society Award 2023.

Ecco l'elenco completo delle serie TV candidate e il vincitore di ogni categoria.

Outstanding visual effects in a photoreal episode

  • House of the Dragon, La Regina Nera – Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Sven Martin, Michael Bell, Michael Dawson
  • Il Pianeta Preistorico, Mondi di Ghiaccio – Lindsay McFarlane, Fay Hancocks, Elliot Newman, Kirstin Hall
  • Stranger Things 4, Il Piano – Jabbar Raisani, Terron Pratt, Niklas Jacobson, Justin Mitchell, Richard E. Perry
  • The Boys, Rappresaglia – Stephan Fleet, Shalena Oxley-Butler, Tristan Zerafa, Anthony Paterson, Hudson Kenny
  • Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere, Udûn – Jason Smith, Ron Ames, Nigel Sumner, Tom Proctor, Dean Clarke - VINCITORE

Outstanding supporting visual effects in a photoreal episode

  • Cinque Giorni al Memorial, Giorno Due – Eric Durst, Danny McNair, Matt Whelan, Goran Pavles, John MacGillivray - VINCITORE
  • See, Io Ti Vedo – Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Tristan Zerafa, Oscar Perea, Tony Kenny
  • Scissione, Pilot – Vadim Turchin, Nicole Melius, David Piombino, David Rouxel
  • The Old Man, Episodio III – Erik Henry, Matt Robken, Jamie Klein, Sylvain Théroux, J.D. Streett
  • Vikings: Valhalla, Il Ponte – Ben Mossman, Melanie Callaghan, Matt Schofield, Chris Cooper, Paul Byrne

Outstanding animated character in an episode, commercial or real-time project

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, She-Hulk – Elizabeth Bernard, Jan Philip Cramer, Edwina Ting, Andrew Park
  • Skull & Bones, Sam – Jonas Skoog, Jonas Törnqvist, Goran Milic, Jonas Vikström
  • The Callisto Protocol, Jacob Lee – Martin Contel, Glauco Longhi, Jorge Jimenez, Atsushi Seo
  • The Umbrella Academy, Pogo – AIdan Martin, Hannah Dockerty, Olivier Beierlein, Miae Kang - VINCITORE

Outstanding created environment in an episode, commercial or real-time project

Outstanding effects simulations in an episode, commercial or real-time project

Outstanding compositing & lighting in an episode

Fonte: Deadline

 
