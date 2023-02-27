SAG Awards 2023: l'Elenco Completo di Tutte le Serie TV Vincitrici
Gli Screen Actors Guild Awards hanno annunciato i vincitore per le migliori interpretazioni dell'anno.
Annunciate dalla star di Emily in Paris Ashley Park e da Haley Lu Richardson di The White Lotus, di seguito l'elenco completo delle serie TV vincitrici per ogni categoria.
Miglior cast in una serie TV drammatica
Miglior cast in una serie TV comedy
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film TV
- Steve Carell, The Patient
- Taron Egerton, Blackbird
- Sam Elliott, 1883 - VINCITORE
- Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
- Evan Peters, Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film TV
- Emily Blunt, The English
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy - VINCITRICE
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Mostro: la Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Miglior attore in una serie TV drammatica
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman, Ozark - VINCITORE
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Scissione
Miglior attrice in una serie TV drammatica
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - VINCITRICE
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Miglior attore in una serie TV comedy
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - VINCITORE
Miglior attrice in una serie TV comedy
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega, Mercoledì
- Jean Smart, Hacks - VINCITRICE
Migliori stunt in una serie TV
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere
- Stranger Things - VINCITORE
