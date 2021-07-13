Emmy 2021: le Nomination per Attori non Protagonisti e Guest Star
Scritto da: Maria Anna Cappelleri - Data di pubblicazione:
Terminiamo il lungo elenco dei nominati alla 73° edizione degli Emmy Awards di quest'anno, concentrandoci sulle categorie delle attrici e degli attori non protagonisti.
In alcune categorie vediamo praticamente una sfida tra le sole The Crown e The Handmaid's Tale che tuttavia non sorprenderà chi ha visto i due show, che non possono non dominare specialmente nelle categorie femminili.
Fa piacere segnalare che c'è anche un pezzettino di Italia in questi annunci, grazie alla nomination di Giancarlo Esposito come attore non protagonista in The Mandalorian. Nonostante abbia un bel gruppo di contendenti, non possiamo non tifare per lui!
Attrice non protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
- Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country
- Gillian Anderson - The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Emerald Fennell - The Crown
- Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid’s Tale
Attore non protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
- Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country
- John Lithgow - Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies - The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan - This Is Us
Migliore attrice guest star in una Serie Drammatica
- Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Mckenna Grace - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sophie Okonedo - Ratched
- Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us
Migliore attore guest star in una Serie Drammatica
- Don Cheadle - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Charles Dance - The Crown
- Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian
- Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country
- Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
- Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant
Migliore attore non protagonista in una Comedy
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser - Il Metodo Kominsky
Migliore attrice guest star in una Commedia
- Jane Adams - Hacks
- Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bernadette Peters - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live
Migliore attore guest star in una Commedia
- Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman - Il Metodo Kominsky
- Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Levy - Saturday Night Live
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una Miniserie
- Phillipa Soo - Hamilton (Musical)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton (Musical)
- Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram - La Regina degli Scacchi
- Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
Migliore attore non protagonista in una Miniserie
- Daveed Diggs - Hamilton (Musical)
- Jonathan Groff - Hamilton (Musical)
- Anthony Ramos - Hamilton (Musical)
- Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You
- Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster - La Regina degli Scacchi
Che ne pensate di queste nomination? Sono meritate?
Fonte: Deadline