Scritto da: Maria Anna Cappelleri - Data di pubblicazione: 3 ore fa

Terminiamo il lungo elenco dei nominati alla 73° edizione degli Emmy Awards di quest'anno, concentrandoci sulle categorie delle attrici e degli attori non protagonisti.

In alcune categorie vediamo praticamente una sfida tra le sole The Crown e The Handmaid's Tale che tuttavia non sorprenderà chi ha visto i due show, che non possono non dominare specialmente nelle categorie femminili.

Fa piacere segnalare che c'è anche un pezzettino di Italia in questi annunci, grazie alla nomination di Giancarlo Esposito come attore non protagonista in The Mandalorian. Nonostante abbia un bel gruppo di contendenti, non possiamo non tifare per lui!

Attrice non protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Attore non protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Migliore attrice guest star in una Serie Drammatica

Migliore attore guest star in una Serie Drammatica

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una Comedy

Migliore attore non protagonista in una Comedy

Migliore attrice guest star in una Commedia

Jane Adams - Hacks

- Hacks Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show

- A Black Lady Sketch Show Bernadette Peters - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show

- A Black Lady Sketch Show Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

- Saturday Night Live Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

Migliore attore guest star in una Commedia

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

- Saturday Night Live Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live

- Saturday Night Live Morgan Freeman - Il Metodo Kominsky

- Il Metodo Kominsky Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live

- Saturday Night Live Daniel Levy - Saturday Night Live

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una Miniserie

Migliore attore non protagonista in una Miniserie

Che ne pensate di queste nomination? Sono meritate?

Fonte: Deadline